INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/03/2021 | 02:48pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 26, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Cassava overstated the quality and integrity of scientific data supporting its claims of the efficacy of simufilam for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The Company’s data in support of this efficacy was biased. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Cassava, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -21,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -95,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 175 M 2 175 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 43,5x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 93,5%
Technical analysis trends CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 54,35 $
Average target price 153,00 $
Spread / Average Target 182%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remi Barbier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Schoen Chief Financial Officer
Nadav Friedmann Director, Chief Operating & Medical Officer
James W. Kupiec Chief Clinical Development Officer
Michael Zamloot Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.696.92%2 175
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.24.17%90 701
BIONTECH SE303.01%79 347
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS39.88%70 256
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.19.09%58 511
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.71%51 683