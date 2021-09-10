Log in
    SAVA   US14817C1071

CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.

(SAVA)
  Report
SAVA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Cassava Sciences, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

09/10/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Cassava securities between February 2, 2021 and August 24, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sava.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences' claims for simulfilam's efficacy had been overstated; (2) the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences' claims for simulfilam's efficacy were biased; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about Cassava Sciences' business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of U.S. Food Drug Administration ("FDA") approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sava or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Cassava you have until October 26, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -21,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -82,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 990 M 1 990 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 29,8x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 93,5%
Technical analysis trends CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 49,72 $
Average target price 140,67 $
Spread / Average Target 183%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remi Barbier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Schoen Chief Financial Officer
Nadav Friedmann Director, Chief Operating & Medical Officer
James W. Kupiec Chief Clinical Development Officer
Michael Zamloot Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.641.76%1 990
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.21.20%88 531
BIONTECH SE331.04%84 866
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS33.74%67 175
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.25.40%64 079
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.42%48 796