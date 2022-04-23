Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cassava Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVA   US14817C1071

CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.

(SAVA)
  Report
04/22
19.01 USD   +2.70%
03:40pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. - SAVA
PR
04/21CASSAVA ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Cassava Sciences, Inc. on Behalf of Cassava Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
04/20SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Netflix Poised to Plummet, Twitter to Rise
MT
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. - SAVA

04/23/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAVA).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cassava and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On April 18, 2022, The New York Times published an article entitled "Scientists Question Data Behind an Experimental Alzheimer's Drug."  The article addressed Cassava's experimental Alzheimer's drug, simufilam, and reported that one of Cassava's advisers, Dr. H.Y. Wang, had five papers he authored retracted from the scientific journal PLoS One after an in-depth investigation revealed "serious concerns about the integrity and the reliability of the results." 

On this news, Cassava's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 19, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-cassava-sciences-inc---sava-301531433.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
