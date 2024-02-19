Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2024) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) - continues to make significant strides in its exploration efforts across the 59,000 hectares of its flagship district in Northern British Columbia. Located strategically along Highway 37, close to the Golden Triangle, the company is leveraging the high-grade potential of the Table Mountain Cassiar South vein system alongside the promising Taurus bulk tonnage deposit. With a history of production and a fully owned, permitted mill in place, Cassiar Gold is focused on expanding its exploration and development within this highly prospective gold region.





Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF)



