Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Cassiar Gold Corp.    GLDC   CA1482391069

CASSIAR GOLD CORP.

(GLDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cassiar Gold Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/03/2021 | 09:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Marco Roque, President & CEO and Steve Letwin, Director will be presenting on March 4th at 9:20 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Cassiar Gold Corp.
Marco Roque
+852 6691 6295
marco@cassiargold.com
www.cassiargold.com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about CASSIAR GOLD CORP.
09:05aCassiar Gold Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Minin..
NE
02/22Metals & Mining Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand..
AQ
02/11CASSIAR GOLD  : To Present At The OTC Markets Virtual Investor Conference On Feb..
PR
2020Cassiar Gold Announces Management Changes
NE
2020CASSIAR GOLD  : Announces Additional Drilling Results at the Cassiar Gold Projec..
AQ
2020Cassiar Gold Announces Additional Drilling Results at the Cassiar Gold Projec..
NE
2020Cassiar Gold Corp. Intercepts 1.78 g/t Au over 32.79 M and 3.71 g/t Au over 1..
NE
2020CASSIAR GOLD CORP  : . intercepts 2.84 GT Au over 12.3 M, 1.79 GT Au over 23.75 ..
AQ
2020CASSIAR GOLD  : Reports Latest Drill Results From Cassiar Property, BC
MT
2020Cassiar Gold Corp. Intercepts 2.84 g/t Au over 12.3 m, 1.79 g/t Au over 23.75..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,45 M -1,94 M -1,94 M
Net cash 2020 1,96 M 1,56 M 1,56 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23,1 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart CASSIAR GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cassiar Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,50 CAD
Last Close Price 0,43 CAD
Spread / Highest target 253%
Spread / Average Target 253%
Spread / Lowest Target 253%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Roque President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Don Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
James A. Letwin Independent Chairman
Christopher Stewart Independent Director
Wen Hong Jin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASSIAR GOLD CORP.-41.78%18
NEWMONT CORPORATION-5.16%45 458
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-17.14%35 341
POLYUS-5.00%26 283
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-14.37%16 587
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-7.45%15 193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ