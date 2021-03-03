Cassiar Gold Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Marco Roque, President & CEO and Steve Letwin, Director will be presenting on March 4th at 9:20 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Cassiar Gold Corp.

Marco Roque

+852 6691 6295

marco@cassiargold.com

www.cassiargold.com