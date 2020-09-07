Cassini Resources : Correction to Scheme Implementation Deed (typographical)

ASX Release (CZI)

8 September 2020

Correction to Scheme Implementation Deed (typographical)

Cassini Resources Limited (ACN 149 789 337) (Cassini or the Company | ASX:CZI) refers to the scheme of arrangement (Acquisition Scheme) for the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Cassini by OZ Minerals Limited (OZ Minerals).

Cassini and OZ Minerals have agreed to vary the Scheme Implementation Deed dated 21 June 2020 (SID) (see attached) to correct a typographical error, being that the reference to "Cassini", where that reference appears in clause 10.2(b)(ii) of the Acquisition Scheme, as contained in:

 Attachment B to the SID released to ASX on 22 June 2020; and

 Attachment C to the Acquisition Scheme Booklet released to ASX on 13 August 2020,

should have instead been a reference to "OZ Minerals".

The corrected clause 10.2(b)(ii) of the Acquisition Scheme ensures consistency with the Frequently Asked Question "What warranties do I give?" contained in Section 3 of the Acquisition Scheme Booklet, which states (underlined for emphasis where applicable):

Under the Acquisition Scheme, each Acquisition Scheme Shareholder is deemed to have warranted to OZ Minerals that:

 all Cassini Shares (including any rights and entitlements attaching to those Cassini Shares) will, at the date of the transfer of them to OZ Minerals, be fully paid and free from all mortgages, charges, security interests, liens, encumbrances and interests of third parties of any kind, whether legal or otherwise, and restrictions on transfer of any kind; and

 they have the power and capacity to sell and to transfer their Cassini Shares, and all rights and entitlements attaching to those Cassini Shares to OZ Minerals.

This announcement has been authorised for release by Richard Bevan.

