Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Cassini Resources Limited    CZI   AU000000CZI9

CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED

(CZI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/07
0.22 AUD   0.00%
09/07CASSINI RESOURCES : Correction to Scheme Implementation Deed (typographical)
PU
08/18CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED : - Despatch of Scheme Booklets
AQ
08/17CASSINI RESOURCES : Despatch of Scheme Booklets
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cassini Resources : Correction to Scheme Implementation Deed (typographical)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 10:55pm EDT

ASX Release (CZI)

8 September 2020

Correction to Scheme Implementation Deed (typographical)

Cassini Resources Limited (ACN 149 789 337) (Cassini or the Company | ASX:CZI) refers to the scheme of arrangement (Acquisition Scheme) for the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Cassini by OZ Minerals Limited (OZ Minerals).

Cassini and OZ Minerals have agreed to vary the Scheme Implementation Deed dated 21 June 2020 (SID) (see attached) to correct a typographical error, being that the reference to "Cassini", where that reference appears in clause 10.2(b)(ii) of the Acquisition Scheme, as contained in:

  • Attachment B to the SID released to ASX on 22 June 2020; and

  • Attachment C to the Acquisition Scheme Booklet released to ASX on 13 August 2020,

should have instead been a reference to "OZ Minerals".

The corrected clause 10.2(b)(ii) of the Acquisition Scheme ensures consistency with the Frequently Asked Question "What warranties do I give?" contained in Section 3 of the Acquisition Scheme Booklet, which states (underlined for emphasis where applicable):

Under the Acquisition Scheme, each Acquisition Scheme Shareholder is deemed to have warranted to OZ Minerals that:

  • all Cassini Shares (including any rights and entitlements attaching to those Cassini Shares) will, at the date of the transfer of them to OZ Minerals, be fully paid and free from all mortgages, charges, security interests, liens, encumbrances and interests of third parties of any kind, whether legal or otherwise, and restrictions on transfer of any kind; and

  • they have the power and capacity to sell and to transfer their Cassini Shares, and all rights and entitlements attaching to those Cassini Shares to OZ Minerals.

This announcement has been authorised for release by Richard Bevan.

CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED

Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900

E-mail:admin@cassiniresources.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cassini Resources Limited published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 02:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED
09/07CASSINI RESOURCES : Correction to Scheme Implementation Deed (typographical)
PU
08/18CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED : - Despatch of Scheme Booklets
AQ
08/17CASSINI RESOURCES : Despatch of Scheme Booklets
PU
08/14CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED : - Option Exercise and Cleansing Notice
AQ
08/14CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED : - Registration of Acquisition Scheme Booklet and Dem..
AQ
08/13OZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Cassini acquisition Court approves issue of scheme bookl..
AQ
08/13CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED : - Court Orders Convening of Scheme Meetings
AQ
08/13CASSINI RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors Interest Notice
PU
08/13CASSINI RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice and Appendix 2A
PU
08/13CASSINI RESOURCES : Demerger Scheme Booklet - Part 2 of 2
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,92 M -3,58 M -3,58 M
Net Debt 2020 7,18 M 5,22 M 5,22 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 94,7 M 68,9 M 68,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cassini Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,17 AUD
Last Close Price 0,22 AUD
Spread / Highest target -18,2%
Spread / Average Target -22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Gwynn Bevan Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael Charles Young Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory James Miles Chief Operating Officer
Philip Michael Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Hronsky Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED141.76%69
BHP GROUP-4.78%123 308
RIO TINTO PLC3.94%100 882
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.93%29 855
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.52%21 384
FRESNILLO PLC106.03%12 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group