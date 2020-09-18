Cassini Resources : Virtual Meeting Registration and Voting

ASX Release (CZI)

18 September 2020

Virtual Meeting Registration and Voting

Cassini Resources Limited (ASX:CZI) (Cassini or Company) refers to the proposed acquisition of Cassini by OZ Minerals Limited by way of scheme of arrangement (Acquisition Scheme) and the inter- conditional scheme of arrangement and connected capital reduction (Demerger Scheme) announced previously to ASX on 22 June 2020.

Cassini further refers to the meeting of Cassini shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Acquisition Scheme (Acquisition Scheme Meeting), the meeting of Cassini shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Demerger Scheme (Demerger Scheme Meeting), and the general meeting to consider the associated capital reduction in relation to the Demerger Scheme (Capital Reduction Meeting), all to be held in person at BDO Australia, 38 Station Street, Subiaco, Western Australia and electronically on Monday, 21 September 2020 at the specified times below:

the Acquisition Scheme Meeting will be held at 10:00am (AWST);

the Demerger Scheme Meeting will be held immediately following the conclusion of the Acquisition Scheme Meeting (but not before 11:00am (AWST)); and

the Capital Reduction Meeting will be held immediately following the conclusion of the Demerger Scheme Meeting (but not before 11:30am (AWST)),

(together, the Meetings ).

All shareholders intending to attend the Meetings electronically are encouraged to register for an account with the Company's share registry (Automic) prior to the start of the Meetings, to ensure there is no delay in attending the Meetings at the times specified above. Shareholders can register for an account here: investor.automic.com.au/#/home

Further information in respect of the Meetings was detailed in the Scheme Booklets lodged with the ASX on 13 August 2020 and the proxy forms for the Meetings that were sent to all Cassini shareholders.

Shareholders intending to attend the Meetings electronically are also encouraged to refer to the enclosed Virtual Meeting Registration and Voting Guide before and during the meeting.

In the event Shareholders have any queries during the Meetings, there will be a Q&A function available within the Virtual Meeting for Shareholders to send their questions, and Shareholders will also be able to call an information line if they have any issues with their online registration or voting on 08 6382 4612.

This has been authorised for release by Richard Bevan.

Richard Bevan

Managing Director

CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED

Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900

E-mail: admin@cassiniresources.com.au