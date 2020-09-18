Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Cassini Resources Limited    CZI   AU000000CZI9

CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED

(CZI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/17
0.215 AUD   -2.27%
12:05aCASSINI RESOURCES : Virtual Meeting Registration and Voting
PU
09/15CASSINI RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice and Appendix 2A
PU
09/07CASSINI RESOURCES : Correction to Scheme Implementation Deed (typographical)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cassini Resources : Virtual Meeting Registration and Voting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 12:05am EDT

ASX Release (CZI)

18 September 2020

Virtual Meeting Registration and Voting

Cassini Resources Limited (ASX:CZI) (Cassini or Company) refers to the proposed acquisition of Cassini by OZ Minerals Limited by way of scheme of arrangement (Acquisition Scheme) and the inter- conditional scheme of arrangement and connected capital reduction (Demerger Scheme) announced previously to ASX on 22 June 2020.

Cassini further refers to the meeting of Cassini shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Acquisition Scheme (Acquisition Scheme Meeting), the meeting of Cassini shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Demerger Scheme (Demerger Scheme Meeting), and the general meeting to consider the associated capital reduction in relation to the Demerger Scheme (Capital Reduction Meeting), all to be held in person at BDO Australia, 38 Station Street, Subiaco, Western Australia and electronically on Monday, 21 September 2020 at the specified times below:

  • the Acquisition Scheme Meeting will be held at 10:00am (AWST);
  • the Demerger Scheme Meeting will be held immediately following the conclusion of the Acquisition Scheme Meeting (but not before 11:00am (AWST)); and
  • the Capital Reduction Meeting will be held immediately following the conclusion of the Demerger Scheme Meeting (but not before 11:30am (AWST)),
    (together, the Meetings).

All shareholders intending to attend the Meetings electronically are encouraged to register for an account with the Company's share registry (Automic) prior to the start of the Meetings, to ensure there is no delay in attending the Meetings at the times specified above. Shareholders can register for an account here: investor.automic.com.au/#/home

Further information in respect of the Meetings was detailed in the Scheme Booklets lodged with the ASX on 13 August 2020 and the proxy forms for the Meetings that were sent to all Cassini shareholders.

Shareholders intending to attend the Meetings electronically are also encouraged to refer to the enclosed Virtual Meeting Registration and Voting Guide before and during the meeting.

In the event Shareholders have any queries during the Meetings, there will be a Q&A function available within the Virtual Meeting for Shareholders to send their questions, and Shareholders will also be able to call an information line if they have any issues with their online registration or voting on 08 6382 4612.

This has been authorised for release by Richard Bevan.

Richard Bevan

Managing Director

CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED

Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900

E-mail: admin@cassiniresources.com.au

Virtual Meeting Registration and Voting

REGISTRATION

  • Once logged in you will see that the meeting is open for registration. Click on "view".
  • Click on "register" to register your attendance for the meeting.

REGISTRATION

  • Select "yes, I would like to vote" and then click "next".
  • You will be placed on a holding page until voting opens for the meeting. From here you can access the meeting video/audio by selecting the meeting URL.
  • Once the Chair of the Meeting declares voting open, you should select "refresh".

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cassini Resources Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 04:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED
12:05aCASSINI RESOURCES : Virtual Meeting Registration and Voting
PU
09/15CASSINI RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice and Appendix 2A
PU
09/07CASSINI RESOURCES : Correction to Scheme Implementation Deed (typographical)
PU
08/18CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED : - Despatch of Scheme Booklets
AQ
08/17CASSINI RESOURCES : Despatch of Scheme Booklets
PU
08/14CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED : - Option Exercise and Cleansing Notice
AQ
08/14CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED : - Registration of Acquisition Scheme Booklet and Dem..
AQ
08/13OZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Cassini acquisition Court approves issue of scheme bookl..
AQ
08/13CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED : - Court Orders Convening of Scheme Meetings
AQ
08/13CASSINI RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,92 M -3,60 M -3,60 M
Net Debt 2020 7,18 M 5,25 M 5,25 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 94,3 M 68,9 M 69,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cassini Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,17 AUD
Last Close Price 0,22 AUD
Spread / Highest target -16,3%
Spread / Average Target -20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Gwynn Bevan Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael Charles Young Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory James Miles Chief Operating Officer
Philip Michael Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Hronsky Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED136.26%71
BHP GROUP-4.14%131 554
RIO TINTO PLC10.82%109 707
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.39%31 804
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.15%21 581
FRESNILLO PLC99.94%12 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group