Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Cassiopea S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKIN   IT0005108359

CASSIOPEA S.P.A.

(SKIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cassiopea S p A : Lists of Candidates for the Board of Directors at the AGM 2021

04/21/2021 | 01:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NEWSROOM
Lists of Candidates for the Board of Directors at the AGM 2021
  • Download press release:
  • EN
  • DE

Lainate - April 21, 2021 - Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, today announced the lists of candidates proposed for the board of directors at the Annual General Meeting of 29 April 2021, in Lainate, Milan (Italy).

The list proposed by Cassiopea's shareholder Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV consists of the following candidates: Pierpaolo Guzzo (incumbent, executive), Jan de Vries (incumbent, non-executive, independent), Diana Harbort (incumbent, executive) and Oyvind Bjordal (incumbent, non-executive, independent). The proposed list is available here on the Company's website.

The list proposed by Cassiopea's shareholder Heinrich Herz AG/Logistable SA Group consists of the following candidate: Maurizio Baldassarini (incumbent, non-executive, independent). The proposed list is available here on the Company's website.

Additional information regarding Cassiopea's AGM 2021 are available at the Company's website www.cassiopea.com in the section 'Investor/Corporate Governance'.

Owing to the COVID-19 health emergency and in compliance with art. 106 of Law Decree n. 18 dated March 17, 2020, converted into Law n. 27 dated April 24, 2020 (as last amended by Law-Decree n. 183 dated December 20, 2020, converted with amendments into Law n. 21 dated February 26, 2021) aimed at minimizing travel and gatherings, shareholders shall only be entitled to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting by granting a specific proxy to the designated representative (Dario Trevisan, lawyer).

In particular pursuant to art. 106, paragraph 4, of Law-Decree n. 18 dated March 17, 2020, converted into Law n. 27 dated April 24, 2020, shareholders can only attend the assembly through the designated representative (Dario Trevisan, lawyer), pursuant to article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree No. 58 dated February 24, 1998; the designated representative (Dario Trevisan, lawyer) may also be granted proxies and/or sub-proxies pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58 dated February 24, 1998, also in deviation from art. 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the same Decree. All operative details are available at the Company's website www.cassiopea.com in the section 'Investor/Corporate Governance'.

About Cassiopea
Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, particularly acne, androgenetic alopecia (or AGA) and genital warts. Cassiopea is investing in innovation that is driving scientific advancement in areas that have been largely ignored for decades. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. The Company's strategy is to leverage this expertise to optimize the commercial potential for its products directly or with a partner. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com.

Next events

Annual General Shareholders Meeting April 29, 2021, Lainate

Jefferies Virtual Global Health Care Conference June 1-3, 2021

Half-Year Report 2021 July 2021

Investora September 15-16, 2021, Zurich

Credit Suisse Equity Conference Mid-November 2021, Zurich

Jefferies Global Health Care Conference November 16-18, 2021, London

Contact
Cassiopea SpA
Diana Harbort, CEO & Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +39 02 868 911 24, dharbort@cassiopea.com

Some of the information contained in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cassiopea has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Cassiopea S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 05:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
01:10aCASSIOPEA S P A  : Lists of Candidates for the Board of Directors at the AGM 202..
PU
01:03aCASSIOPEA S P A  : Lists of candidates for the board of directors at the AGM 202..
EQ
04/07CASSIOPEA S P A  : 2021 General Assembly / Assemblea degli azionisti
PU
03/25CASSIOPEA S P A  : FY20 Loss Grows to $14.5 Million
MT
03/25EQS-ADHOC  : Cassiopea Reports Year End 2020 Results -2-
DJ
03/25CASSIOPEA S P A  : Reports Year End 2020 Results
EQ
03/25CASSIOPEA S P A  : Reports Year End 2020 Results
PU
03/25CASSIOPEA S P A  : Annual Report 2020
PU
03/25CASSIOPEA S P A  : 2020 Financial Results Presentation
PU
03/08CASSIOPEA S P A  : H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22,3 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net income 2021 -25,4 M -30,6 M -30,6 M
Net cash 2021 6,00 M 7,22 M 7,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 483 M 583 M 582 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales 2022 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cassiopea S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 59,09 €
Last Close Price 44,97 €
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Diana Harbort Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pierpaolo Guzzo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jan Egbert de Vries Non-Executive Chairman
Luigi Moro Chief Scientific Officer
Alessandro Mazzetti Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASSIOPEA S.P.A.2.47%583
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.20%83 035
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-6.85%56 728
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.43%52 040
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.92%51 089
BIONTECH SE91.58%36 103
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ