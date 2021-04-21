Cassiopea S p A : Lists of Candidates for the Board of Directors at the AGM 2021

NEWSROOM

Lists of Candidates for the Board of Directors at the AGM 2021

Lainate - April 21, 2021 - Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, today announced the lists of candidates proposed for the board of directors at the Annual General Meeting of 29 April 2021, in Lainate, Milan (Italy).

The list proposed by Cassiopea's shareholder Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV consists of the following candidates: Pierpaolo Guzzo (incumbent, executive), Jan de Vries (incumbent, non-executive, independent), Diana Harbort (incumbent, executive) and Oyvind Bjordal (incumbent, non-executive, independent). The proposed list is available here on the Company's website.

The list proposed by Cassiopea's shareholder Heinrich Herz AG/Logistable SA Group consists of the following candidate: Maurizio Baldassarini (incumbent, non-executive, independent). The proposed list is available here on the Company's website.

Additional information regarding Cassiopea's AGM 2021 are available at the Company's website www.cassiopea.com in the section 'Investor/Corporate Governance'.

Owing to the COVID-19 health emergency and in compliance with art. 106 of Law Decree n. 18 dated March 17, 2020, converted into Law n. 27 dated April 24, 2020 (as last amended by Law-Decree n. 183 dated December 20, 2020, converted with amendments into Law n. 21 dated February 26, 2021) aimed at minimizing travel and gatherings, shareholders shall only be entitled to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting by granting a specific proxy to the designated representative (Dario Trevisan, lawyer).

In particular pursuant to art. 106, paragraph 4, of Law-Decree n. 18 dated March 17, 2020, converted into Law n. 27 dated April 24, 2020, shareholders can only attend the assembly through the designated representative (Dario Trevisan, lawyer), pursuant to article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree No. 58 dated February 24, 1998; the designated representative (Dario Trevisan, lawyer) may also be granted proxies and/or sub-proxies pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58 dated February 24, 1998, also in deviation from art. 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the same Decree. All operative details are available at the Company's website www.cassiopea.com in the section 'Investor/Corporate Governance'.

About Cassiopea

Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, particularly acne, androgenetic alopecia (or AGA) and genital warts. Cassiopea is investing in innovation that is driving scientific advancement in areas that have been largely ignored for decades. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. The Company's strategy is to leverage this expertise to optimize the commercial potential for its products directly or with a partner. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com.

Next events

Annual General Shareholders Meeting April 29, 2021, Lainate

Jefferies Virtual Global Health Care Conference June 1-3, 2021

Half-Year Report 2021 July 2021

Investora September 15-16, 2021, Zurich

Credit Suisse Equity Conference Mid-November 2021, Zurich

Jefferies Global Health Care Conference November 16-18, 2021, London

Contact

Cassiopea SpA

Diana Harbort, CEO & Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +39 02 868 911 24, dharbort@cassiopea.com

Some of the information contained in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cassiopea has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.