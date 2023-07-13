(Alliance News) - Casta Diva Group Spa announced Thursday that its board has decided to detach an extraordinary dividend totaling EUR4.0 million.

For the cash portion, it is planned to distribute a gross amount of EUR0.02822 per outstanding share, using available reserves, and for the share portion, it is planned to allocate treasury stock in the ratio of one share for every 100 Casta Diva Group shares held, resulting in a reduction of the relevant reserve.

Considering Casta Diva Group's closing price of EUR1.200 on July 12, the dividend component consisting of the allotment of treasury shares is EUR0.0120 per share. The total dividend is thus EUR0.04022 per share and corresponds to a dividend yield of approximately 3.35 percent.

The ex-dividend relating to the aforementioned extraordinary dividend, should it be approved by the shareholders' meeting, is scheduled for August 7, with record date on August 8 and payment starting on August 9.

Casta Diva Group Chairman Andrea De Micheli said, "Finally, after the difficult Covid years, Casta Diva is rewarding its shareholders, as announced in the 2023 business plan just before the summer break. The year's performance, in line with the plan, gives us full confidence to amortize the suspended losses in the timeframe required by the norm and to distribute the first EUR800,000 of the EUR3 million in dividends planned over the three-year period, for a dividend yield of 3.35 percent, in line with the best performance in our market."

Casta Diva Group's stock closed Thursday up 1.3 percent at EUR1.22 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

