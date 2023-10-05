(Alliance News) - Casta Diva Group Spa announced Thursday that its board of directors reviewed the figure for value of production as of September 30, which came in at EUR71 million, up 28 percent from the same period last year, when it was EUR56 million.

In the third quarter, in particular, production value increased 49 percent over the same period in 2022, to EUR21 million versus EUR14 million, thanks to continued strong demand for events that CDG manages to

intercept.

The backlog as of September 30 - orders already ordered to be fulfilled within the year - stands at EUR15 million for now, but is expected to rise, thanks to the usual Christmas demand.

The sum of production value and backlog as of September 30 amounts to EUR86 million and represents 99 percent of the EUR87 million plan result.

Casta Diva trades in the red by 4.0 percent at EUR1.10 per share.

