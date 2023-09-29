(Alliance News) - Casta Diva Group Spa on Friday reported that it closed the first half of the year with a profit of EUR1.8 million, down 19% from EUR2.2 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, value of production stood at EUR50.5 million from EUR41.7 million and up 21 percent from the first half of 2022.

Adjusted Ebitda amounted to EUR4.1 million from EUR3.4 million as of June 30, 2022.

Adjusted Ebit is EUR2.8 million, up 14% from EUR2.5 million in 2022.

Net financial position is negative EUR900,000 from negative EUR2.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The company said it has confemmed its plan estimates for the current year.

Casta Diva Group Thursday closed in the green 2.6 percent to EUR1.39 per share.

