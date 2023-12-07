(Alliance News) - Casta Diva Spa on Wednesday evening announced that Value Track's Equity Research has been published in which the target price is assessed at EUR2.15 per share, calculated using the method of the so-called. Peers.

The valuation made using the DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) method assesses the price per share at EUR3.10, in line with the highest values expressed by the stock since the IPO.

Casta Diva closed Wednesday's session in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR1.40 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

