(Alliance News) - Casta Diva Group Spa comuinced Friday that shareholders approved amendments to its bylaws necessary to become a Benefit Corporation.

In addition, shareholders renewed the board's authority to buy back its own shares and the total emolument for the board of directors in EUR300,000.

Casta Diva Group's stock closed Friday at a par at EUR1.30 per share.

