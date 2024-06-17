(Alliance News) - Casta Diva Group Spa on Monday signed, subject to a board resolution, a shareholding purchase agreement to acquire a 70 percent stake in E-MOTION Srl, a Genoa-based production house specializing in corporate, product and event videos.

The company in a note explained that the majority of the selling shareholders of E-MOTION will continue to work there and Nello Brancaccio will remain on its board with proxies. E-MOTION will also retain its name, logo and autonomous corporate structure, under the direction and coordination of Casta Diva.

On Monday, Casta Diva closed 2.4 percent in the red at EUR1.40 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

