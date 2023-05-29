Advanced search
    CDG   IT0005003782

CASTA DIVA GROUP S.P.A.

(CDG)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
1.265 EUR   +2.43%
02:46aCasta Diva improves triple-digit revenues and Ebitda in 2022; up profit
AN
05/24Sell-off on stock markets; MPS gives up more than 5 percent
AN
05/24Mib gives up 2 percent; Leonardo at tail end
AN
Casta Diva improves triple-digit revenues and Ebitda in 2022; up profit

05/29/2023 | 02:46am EDT
(Alliance News) - Casta Diva Group Spa announced Monday that it has approved its draft financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022, in which revenues stood at EUR83.6 million, up 210% from EUR26.9 million in the same period last year.

Value of production stood at EUR83.9 million, up 182% from EUR29.7 million.

Profit is EUR1.8 million from EUR429,211 in 2021.

Adjusted Ebitda is EUR7.0 million, up 483% from the same period last year when it amounted to EUR1.2 million.

Ebit is worth EUR3.9 million, up 680% from EUR500,000 as of December 31, 2021.

Net financial position is positive and equal to EUR2.8 million, from one as of June 30, 2022 of EUR2.7 million.

On April 3, the new business plan to 2025 was approved compared to the one approved on November 9, 2022. The plan calls for a target of EUR105.1 million in value of production at the end of 2025, EUR11.1 million in adjusted Ebitda with Ebitda margin of 10.5 percent, EUR9 million in adjusted Ebit, a Net financial position at minus EUR4.5 million.

Andrea De Micheli, president and CEO of Casta Diva Group commented, "Casta Diva Group has been able to overcome the two years of the pandemic by coming out stronger than before on all parameters and also improving on the latest forecasts of the Business Plan published on April 3. With about 80 active clients who have given us confidence in 2022, two completed and integrated acquisitions, a dozen other dossiers of possible M&A being studied, and positive cash flow, we are preparing to face a future of growth with courage and determination. Thanks to these satisfactory results, we are able to confirm the distribution already announced on April 3 of a dividend of EUR3 million over the period of the plan, which will begin as soon as the positive cash flows produced already this year by the operating companies go back to the parent company.

Casta Diva on Friday closed at a par at EUR1.26 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 81,4 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
Net income 2022 2,80 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,95%
Capitalization 24,3 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart CASTA DIVA GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Casta Diva Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTA DIVA GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,27 €
Average target price 1,60 €
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Managers and Directors
Andrea de Micheli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guido Palladini Chief Financial Officer
Neonila Kachur Research Director & Manager
Beatrice Gozzi Administrative Director
Francesco Savelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTA DIVA GROUP S.P.A.0.00%26
DENTSU INC.8.32%8 441
THREE'S COMPANY MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.36.83%1 747
VK COMPANY LIMITED-92.61%678
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-22.91%269
ADWAYS INC.34.40%178
