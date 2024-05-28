May 28, 2024 at 02:34 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Casta Diva Group Spa on Tuesday reported that it closed 2023 with revenues of EUR110.8 million, up 33% to EUR83.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Value of production was EUR111.5 million, up 33% from EUR83.9 million.

Adjusted Ebitda in the period at EUR10.2 million, up 46% from EUR7.0 million.

Adjusted Ebit was EUR7.0 million from EUR4.6 million, up 52%.

Net financial position is minus EUR5.6 million, net financial debt up from NFP as of June 30, 2023 by a surplus of EUR900,000 and broadly in line with the plan figure.

