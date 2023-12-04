(Alliance News) - Casta Diva Group Spa announced Monday that its board of directors approved a new Business Plan 2023-2026 compared to the one approved last April 3.

As of 2026, the company expects a value of production of EUR153 million, adjusted Ebitda of EUR17.7 million with a margin of 11.6 percent, Ebit of EUR13.6 million, and a negative Net Cash Position of EUR6.4 million.

For the current year, the board expects a value of production of EUR111.3 million, up nearly 33 percent from EUR83.9 million in 2022 and 28 percent over the previous plan.

When comparing 2022 results with those expected at the end of 2023, the company also increased adj Ebitda to EUR10.1 million by 44% on 2022 and 51% on the old plan, forecasting an adj Ebitda margin at 9% from 8.7% on 2022 and 17% on the old plan.

The Ebit adj is expected to be EUR6.1 million up 33% on 2022 and 30% on the old plan, and the NFP of net debt to be EUR5.5 million from EUR2.8 million at the end of 2022 and EUR3.3 million in the old plan. Adjustments mainly refer to charges not directly related to core operations, such as due diligence expenses, legal advice, year-end employee bonuses, and non-recurring corporate welfare.

Between 2023 and 2025, the company confirmed the dividend payout that had already begun in excess of EUR3 million over the period.

The Plan, the statement said, envisages the group moving in two different but complementary directions: on the one hand, consolidation of its core business by increasing the volumes generated by active customers and further expanding the customer base, and on the other hand, expansion into complementary market segments and through vertical specialization by industry, and in particular in the segments territorial events fashion shows, medical congresses, ceremonies and large events.

In addition, the board approved the text of the LoI for the acquisition of 70 percent of the capital of E-Motion, a Genoa-based production house specializing in industrial and event videos, which expects to close 2023 with a turnover of EUR3.1 million and an Ebitda of EUR300,000 and Ebitda margin of

10%. EV amounts to EUR1.2 million for 100%, EUR826,000 for 70%. Nello Brancaccio and the other operating partners will continue to run the company under the direction and coordination of Casta Diva.

Casta Diva closed Friday in the green 3.8 percent to EUR1.38 per share.

