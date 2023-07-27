(Alliance News) - Casta Diva Group Spa reported Thursday that production value for the first half of the year amounted to EUR52 million, up 25 percent from EUR42 million in the same period last year.

This result, added to the consolidated backlog as of June 30 of EUR27 million, already represents 91 percent of the production value indicated in the 2023-2025 business plan of EUR87 million.

"The double-digit growth of the Casta Diva Group continues," commented president and CEO, Andrea De Micheli.

"This pleases us and makes us proud, also considering the fact that 2022 had been the best year ever for all our operating companies. Further improving that result in 2023, as now seems certain, is obviously a source of great satisfaction. Having become a leader in the Italian Live Communication market means that CDG agencies are invited to more tenders and win a greater percentage of them than before. Now we have to work hard to become a leader in the production of commercials and TV programs as well."

Casta Diva's stock on Wednesday closed up 5.1 percent at EUR1.44 per share.

