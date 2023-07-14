(Alliance News) - Major European stock markets open flat on Friday, following a week of gains and on the back of U.S. employment and inflation data, prompting investors to look optimistically at the Fed's next moves.

It should be noted, however, that a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said Thursday that he is in favor of another interest rate hike later this month and a second increase by the end of the year to continue to counter inflation.

On Thursday evening, Fed Governor and FOMC member Christopher Waller commented, "I see two more 25 basis point hikes in the target range in the remaining four meetings this year as necessary to keep inflation toward our target," he told an audience in New York.

Meanwhile, investors are preparing for the start of the second-quarter earnings season, with their eyes on major U.S. lenders.

Thus, the FTSE Mib opens in fractional red at 28,768.60, the Mid-Cap just above par at 42,896.13, the Small-Cap rises 0.1 percent to 26,723.37 while Italy Growth advances 0.2 percent to 9,120.05.

Paris' CAC 40 opens up 0.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX 40 is in fractional red as is London's FTSE 100.

In macroeconomic news, Switzerland's producer and import prices fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in June 2023, following a 0.3 percent drop in May, but below market expectations of a 1.2 percent drop.

Among the blue chips, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rises 1.4 percent and does best of all, followed by Iveco Group and FinecoBank, in the green by 1.0 percent and 0.9 percent.

Prysmian Group - up 0.4% - on Thursday signed with a pool of leading domestic and international banks the renewal of a long-term Sustainability-Linked revolving credit facility worth EUR1 billion.

Also hurt were Stellantis, in the red by 0.7 percent, and Enel, which gave 1.1 percent

Down in the oil sector, with Tenaris attracting with 0.4%, Eni with 0.2% and Saipem with 0.1%.

On the cadet segment, Juventus Football Club-slightly above parity-on Thursday evening confirmed that it had begun the procedure to exit the Super League project.

The company reiterated that it is aware of the need for Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and the other clubs involved in the project to give their consent for the withdrawal to take effect.

Brunello Cucinelli advances 0.1 percent after reporting Thursday that it closed the first half of the year with revenues up 31 percent year-on-year to EUR543.9 million from EUR415.4 million in the same period last year.

Specifically, in Italy, sales rose 24 percent to EUR60.9 million, in Europe -- Italy excluded -- they grew 23 percent to EUR141.9 million, in the Americas they improved 24 percent to EUR189.0 million, and in Asia they rose 56 percent to EUR152.2 million.

Tamburi Investment Partners - in the red with 0.1 percent - reported Thursday that Standard Ethics, an independent agency that analyzes sustainability policies implemented by companies, raised TIP's Corporate Standard Ethics Rating to "EE" from the previous "EE-" with a "Positive" Outlook.

Tod's--up 0.7 percent--announced Wednesday evening that Walter Chiapponi will leave the creative direction of Tod's Men's and Women's brand collections. The decision, it said, was made by mutual agreement. The stock closed the session up by %.

LU-VE - down 1.2 percent at the bottom of the list - reported key results as of June 30 on Thursday, having reported product sales of EUR319.6 million, up 2.7 percent from the same period in 2022. On a like-for-like basis, the change would have been 0.7 percent.

On the Small-Cap, Banca Profilo opens up 1.0 percent after announcing on Friday that it has transposed the guidelines that parent company Arepo BP has identified as strategic guidelines for the development of the group's activities over the next three years, which will be translated into a new business plan 2024-2026 expected by the end of the year.

The main goals of the new plan concern the size jump of Private and Investment Banking activities aimed at optimizing the profitability of the businesses, the consolidation of the low-volatility earning capacity developed by Finance, the strengthening of investments made in fintech, with particular focus on artificial intelligence and digital assets, and the further increase of shareholder remuneration by leveraging soundness and profitability.

At the high end are Ratti and ePrice, with 3.2 percent and 3.1 percent. On the other side of the list, however, Digital Bros and Pierrel close, giving up 2.0 percent and 1.9 percent.

Among SMEs, Casta Diva Group opens up 12 percent and takes the top spot after announcing Thursday that its board has decided to detach an extraordinary dividend totaling EUR4.0 million.

Health Italia rises 4.1 percent after announcing Thursday that it approved its 2023-2026 business plan, forecasting revenues between EUR50.0 million and EUR52.0 million at the end of the plan.

Ebitda is estimated between EUR12.0 million and EUR14.0 million and positive Net Financial Position between EUR15.0 million and EUR16.0 million.

Growens rises 6.6 percent after announcing Thursday in the evening that the board of directors approved the guidelines of a transaction involving the promotion, subject to obtaining the necessary authorization from the shareholders' meeting, of a voluntary partial tender offer for a maximum of 2.6 million of the company's own ordinary shares corresponding to about 17 percent of the total number of ordinary shares issued for a unit price of EUR6.80 equal to a maximum total consideration of EUR18.0 million.

Deodato.Gallery - in the green by 9.0 percent - announced Friday the start of its collaboration with Crazy Pizza, the youngest of the brands owned by the Majestas Group led by Flavio Briatore and Francesco Costa.

The first art night will take place on July 14 and 15 in Crazy Pizza in Porto Cervo, near the prominent Deodato.Gallery. The restaurant will be set up with pop and street art works by international artists Mr.Brainwash and Arnaud Nazare-Aga.

ReeVo is not trading yet. The company disclosed, with reference to the voluntary tender offers targeting the maximum 4.9 million shares and the maximum 4.5 million warrants issued by the company and promoted by Nebula Aurea BidCo Spa, that the Prime Minister's Office informed the bidder that the offers do not fall within the scope of applicability of the regulations.

Thus, Nebula Aurea BidCo lets it be known that the condition of effectiveness of the bids inherent in the issuance of Golden Power authorization has been fulfilled.

In Asia, the Nikkei closed in the red 0.1 percent at 32,391.26, the Hang Seng is in the green 0.2 percent at 19,388.87, and the Shanghai Composite is in the fractional green at 3,237.70.

In New York on Thursday, the Dow Jones closed in the green by 0.1 percent to 34,395.14, the S&P picked up 0.9 percent to 4,510.04, while the Nasdaq was up 1.6 percent to 14,138.57.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.1209 against USD1.1191 on Thursday in closing European equities, while the pound was worth USD1.3103 from USD1.3100 on Thursday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD81.16 per barrel versus USD80.41 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,955.58 an ounce from USD1,960.57 an ounce Thursday evening.

On Friday's macroeconomic calendar, at 1000 CEST, from Italy, focus on the trade balance, followed at 1100 CEST by that of the Eurozone.

At 1430 CEST, from the US, eyes on the import and export price index while, at 1900 CEST, the Baker Hughes drilling rig data will be released and, at 2230 CEST, as usual on Fridays, the COT Report will be released.

Among the companies in the Square of Business, no particular announcements are expected.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.