Castellana Properties Socimi S A : further expands its retail mix at Los Arcos with the arrival of Mediamarkt

• The leading tech retailer's largest store in the city centre is set to open in February 2021

• Castellana Properties has invested €6.35 million in a major revamp of Los Arcos, now nearing completion

• In July, Mercadona launched a new 3,500 sqm unit based on its compact 'efficient store' model, while Calzados Adriana and Cafetería La Caleta also unveiled new stores. Meanwhile, refurbishments and extensions have taken place at Décimas, Etam, Soloptical, Extensionmania, Kiko, Movistar, and more

Los Arcos shopping centre - owned by Castellana Properties - is set to welcome a new MediaMarkt store in February 2021, the brand's largest store in central Seville. Spain's leading distributor of tech products and consumer electronics will take a large unit on the ground floor, where it will offer cutting-edge tech solutions via a brand-new store concept. This new arrival, which reaffirms Los Arcos as Seville's leading urban shopping centre, comes after more than 10 new store launches at the centre over the course of this year.

The 11,779.65 sqm renovation plan transforming Los Arcos

Castellana Properties began renovation works at Los Arcos in late 2019, and the project is now in its final phase. The redesign has led to larger units, an improved retail mix and the development of new services in response to changing consumer needs. In July, Mercadona opened a new 3,500 sqm 'efficient store' on the ground floor of the shopping centre, a new format that has been extremely well received by Seville's shoppers. Calzados Adriana and Cafetería La Caleta have also opened new units, as has Banco Santander. Meanwhile, units occupied by brands including Décimas, Etam, Soloptical, Extensionmania, Kiko and Movistar have been refurbished and extended.

All of these new launches and refurbishments are part of an overall renovation plan that will expand Los Arcos to a total area of 11,779.65 sqm, thanks to a €6.35 million investment from Castellana Properties. The company has also created over 280 direct new jobs, adding to the 600 already provided by the shopping centre, and a further 200 indirect jobs during the construction works.

Julio García, Head of Operations at Castellana Properties, said: 'this investment further cements the status of Los Arcos as the number one shopping centre in the city of Seville. With a fresh, diversified retail mix and a range of services that caters to today's needs, Los Arcos is once again showcasing its ability to adapt and reinvent itself, just as it has done since the day it opened almost three decades ago. As we strive to remain ahead of the curve, we will carry on investing in Los Arcos to ensure it continues to provide the people of Seville with the very best services on the market. At Castellana Properties, we are dedicated to actively managing all 16 of our shopping centres and retail parks so we can offer the ultimate visitor experience, and we intend to do so for many more years to come.'

Los Arcos shopping centre opened in Seville in 1992 and is now one of the city's largest retail hubs, offering a mix of the most sought-after fashion and leisure brands. Los Arcos is managed by Cushman & Wakefield, a world-leading real estate services firm aiming to transform the way people live, work and shop.