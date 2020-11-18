Log in
Castellum : Sky is the limit as Castellum starts construction of workplace of the future in Örebro

11/18/2020 | 02:03am EST

Construction is now starting on Källeruds Park, which will be Örebro's airiest, healthiest and most inspiring workplace. The first companies to sign leases are two heavyweights in their respective industries.

'It feels very good to be able to start construction on such a special project these days. Thanks to pre-leasing of as much as 50% to tenants with faith in the future, we can now start developing a workplace with all the qualities that belong to tomorrow's working life', says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB. With its prime location between city and nature, Källeruds Park is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and already has two prominent tenants. Structor Örebro AB is part of Structor, one of Sweden's leading players in community construction, while Atea is the market leader in IT infrastructure.

'We immediately felt that this is the place for our new office, a fantastic environment with lots of opportunities. Together with Castellum, we will create a very inspiring meeting place for our staff and our customers, 'says Stefan Lindqvist, site manager at Atea in Örebro.

Källeruds Park is located a short walk from central Örebro next to the Södra water tower and close to wellness activities such as a gym and bathhouse. As the name suggests, it is a modern office in a park environment with a nice balance between work and recreation, between city and greenery, between space-efficient offices and an airy feeling.

'After 20 years in the same place, we wanted a fresh start. We looked at several alternatives but quickly decided on Källeruds Park. It gives us both a modern office and a central location in a beautiful environment', says Johanna Tun, CEO of Structor Örebro AB which rents for 30 office spaces.

Källeruds Park includes Castellum's WorkOUT concept, which is already in place in several locations throughout the country. Here it means an outdoor office with endless ceiling height both physically and creatively, activity-based surfaces for sitting or standing, spaces to work individually or as a group, in the sun or shade. Research concludes that working outdoors has several positive effects on health, strengthens the immune system and lowers stress levels.

The project in brief:

  • Total investment including land acquisitions: SEK 118 million
  • Address: Gustavsviksvägen 3, Örebro (close to city center)
  • Area: approx. 3400 sqm main usable areaand 50 parking spaces
  • Total rental value: SEK 8.7 million
  • General contractor: ByggTema Örebro AB
  • Occupancy: turn of the year 2021-22

Contracted tenants: ATEA Sverige AB, Structor Örebro AB

For more information please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, +46.31.607450
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46.706.471261

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

Disclaimer

Castellum AB published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 07:02:03 UTC
