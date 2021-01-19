Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Castellum AB    CAST   SE0000379190

CASTELLUM AB

(CAST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Castellum : The Swedish Competition Authority approves Blackstone's acquisition of a warehouse and logistics portfolio from Castellum

01/19/2021 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Castellum Aktiebolag (publ) ('Castellum') notes that the Swedish Competition Authority has granted regulatory competition approval for Blackstone's acquisition of a portfolio of 214 income-producing warehouse and logistics assets from Castellum for SEK 18.1 billion, that was announced on December 18, 2020. The assets will be incorporated into Blackstone's pan-European last mile logistics platform, Mileway.

Further to the announcement made on December 18, 2020, regarding the sale of a mature and stabilized asset portfolio to real estate funds managed by Blackstone, Castellum notes that the regulatory approval from the Swedish Competition Authority has been obtained. As previously announced the sale will take place in two tranches; a first tranche, constituting 39 properties, for net proceeds of SEK 5.0 billion, expected to close on or around February 5, 2021, and a second tranche, constituting 175 properties, for net proceeds of SEK 13.1 billion, which is expected to close in the end of the first quarter or in the beginning of the second quarter 2021. The second tranche is subject to the successful completion of Castellum's voluntary share exchange and cash offer on Entra ASA ('Entra') as announced on December 18, 2020.

The sale of the asset portfolio creates high value for Castellum's shareholders. The valuation of the property portfolio exceeds the most recent valuation of the properties by 20%, implies an exit yield of 4.7% and is expected to increase Castellum's EPRA NRV by approximately SEK 8 per share upon completion of both tranches of the transaction. Following a successful combination with Entra, Castellum will in due course evaluate its capital position. If there is surplus capital, Castellum will consider a return of capital to its shareholders.

Castellum will remain an active owner in the warehouse and logistics segment and retain a dedicated asset management platform with a significant exposure to 40 warehouse and logistics assets on balance sheet and development projects, including the largest one at Castellum Säve (previously Säve Airport) with an investment pipeline of approximately SEK 10 billion. The retained income-producing warehousing and logistic portfolio represents approximately SEK 5 billion of asset value and approximately SEK 300 million in annual rental value.

Additionally, Castellum has completed a number of strategic acquisitions which anchor the company's position as a proactive player within Swedish logistics. Recent acquisitions include the logistics hub Brunna outside Stockholm and four acquisitions of logistics properties in the expanding region of Öresund. The transactions are part of the strategy to modernise Castellum's logistics offering and enable continued investments into the development pipeline of logistics properties.

The development projects, expected to be completed over the next several years, will provide an additional lettable area of approximately 1 million square meters, including 800,000 square meters at Castellum Säve. Castellum's ongoing presence in the warehouse and logistics segment will provide significant future growth potential, including upside from developments.

Transaction summary

Castellum divests 214 properties

Sale price: SEK 18.1 billion after deduction of deferred tax of approximately SEK 900 million

Rental value: SEK 1,200 million

Occupancy rate: 92%

Total lettable area: 1,265,150 square meters

For further information please contact:
Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, +46 706 947450
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 706 471261

About Castellum
Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

Disclaimer

Castellum AB published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 07:00:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CASTELLUM AB
02:02aCASTELLUM : The Swedish Competition Authority approves Blackstone's acquisition ..
PU
01/08CASTELLUM : Year-end report 2020 to be published on January 22, 2021 - invitatio..
AQ
01/08CASTELLUM : Year-end report 2020 to be published on January 22, 2021 - invitatio..
PU
01/07ENTRA : Announcement regarding launch of Castellum voluntary offer
AQ
01/07ENTRA : Castellum Launches Voluntary Takeover Offer for Entra
MT
01/07Voluntary offer - offer document approved
AQ
01/06CASTELLUM : Oslo Stock Exchange Approves Castellum's Secondary Listing Applicati..
MT
01/06CASTELLUM : Oslo Børs approves Castellum Aktiebolag (publ) for admission to seco..
AQ
2020CASTELLUM : The Election Committee in Castellum
AQ
2020CASTELLUM : Proposal from the Election Committee in Castellum
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 929 M 708 M 708 M
Net income 2020 2 948 M 352 M 352 M
Net Debt 2020 42 124 M 5 033 M 5 033 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 3,23%
Capitalization 57 303 M 6 832 M 6 846 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales 2021 16,4x
Nbr of Employees 419
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart CASTELLUM AB
Duration : Period :
Castellum AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTELLUM AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 202,86 SEK
Last Close Price 206,80 SEK
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henrik Saxborn Chief Executive Officer
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Chairman
Anna Ulrika Danielsson Chief Financial Officer
Janne Johansson Chief Information Technology Officer
Lars Christer Harald Jakobsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTELLUM AB-0.91%6 832
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.50%40 588
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.74%33 326
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.47%28 695
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.88%28 665
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-6.16%27 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ