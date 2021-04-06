Log in
CASTELLUM AB (PUBL)

CASTELLUM AB (PUBL)

(CWQXY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castellum :'s interim report January-March 2021 to be published on April 21, 2021 - invitation to teleconference

04/06/2021 | 07:24am EDT
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday April 21, 2021, 08:00 am (CET), Castellum will publish the interim report January-March 2021. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The Year-end report 2020 will be presented during the teleconference which will be hosted by Castellum's CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

 

April 21, 2021                                             

Time:

                                   


 

Report published 08:00 (CET)
Teleconference 09:00 (CET)                                 

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference:

SE:

 

 

+46 8 505 583 66

UK:

 

 

+44 333 300 92 69

US:

 

 

+1 833 526 83 84

NL:

 

 

+31 207 219 495

You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below: https://financialhearings.com/event/13288

The Year-end report 2020 and presentation will be available on castellum.se:
https://www.castellum.se/en/Investorrelations/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46 706 47 12 61

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 103 billion. We are active in 14 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 4.4 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

