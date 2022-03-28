Log in
CASTELLUM AB (PUBL)

Castellum's Annual and Sustainability Report 2021
PR
02:01aCastellum's Annual and Sustainability Report 2021
AQ
03/22Castellum Taps Rejlers to Renovate $32 Million Office Building in Sweden
MT
Castellum's Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

03/28/2022
, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum's Annual and Sustainability report for 2021 (English language version) has been published and is available for download in PDF format on Castellum's website. Read the online summary here: https://annualreport.castellum.se/2021/en/

For further information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB, + 46 70 458 24 70

Maria Strandberg, CFO, Castellum AB, + 46 70 398 23 80

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2021, the property value totalled approximately SEK 176 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations. 
www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-s-annual-and-sustainability-report-2021,c3524263

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castellums-annual-and-sustainability-report-2021-301511445.html

SOURCE Castellum


© PRNewswire 2022
