  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Castellum AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAST   SE0000379190

CASTELLUM AB (PUBL)

(CAST)
  Report
Castellum Buys Finnish Real-Estate Company From Blackstone and Brunswick for $763 Million

07/05/2021 | 02:14am EDT
By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish real-estate company Castellum AB said Saturday that it is buying a Finnish property portfolio through the acquisition of Kielo from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Brunswick Real Estate for 6.5 billion kronor ($763 million).

Kielo's portfolio consists of 22 office properties spread across the Helsinki metropolitan area and university towns of Tampere, Turku, Jyvaskyla and Lahti.

Of the current 314 individual tenants, the public sector, blue-chip and/or large companies account for 63% of gross rental income and the largest tenants are public institutions and blue-chip companies such as AFRY AB, Nokia Corp. and Siemens AG, it said.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-21 0213ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION -1.45% 98.65 Delayed Quote.29.39%
CASTELLUM AB (PUBL) 1.49% 224.5 Delayed Quote.7.57%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.56% 97.65 Delayed Quote.50.67%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 784 M 676 M 676 M
Net income 2021 5 797 M 678 M 678 M
Net Debt 2021 39 238 M 4 588 M 4 588 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 61 780 M 7 221 M 7 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales 2022 17,6x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart CASTELLUM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Castellum AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTELLUM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 224,50 SEK
Average target price 220,25 SEK
Spread / Average Target -1,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Saxborn Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jarl Rutger Arnhult Chairman
Johan Sellin Technical Manager
Per Johan Mikael Berggren Independent Director
Christina Karlsson Kazeem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTELLUM AB (PUBL)7.57%7 142
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED15.00%44 019
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.84%34 970
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.56%30 457
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.81%25 862
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.31%25 366