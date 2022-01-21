Log in
Castellum : Invitation to presentation of Castellum's year-end report 2021

01/21/2022 | 07:03am EST
On Wednesday, 16 February at 8:00 a.m. (CET), Castellum will publish its year-end report for 2021. Investors, analysts and journalists are invited to a live webcast of the report at 9:00 a.m. (CET), where CEO Rutger Arnhult and Vice President and CFO Ylva Sarby Westman will be commenting on the results.

The report will be published at 8:00 a.m. (CET) and will be available here: https://www.castellum.se/en/Investorrelations/financial-reports/
The presentation will be available on the same page from 8:45 a.m. (CET).

You can access the live presentation (webcast) of the report at 9:00 a.m. on this link: https://castellum.creo.se/220216
The presentation will be in English. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the event.

Following the presentation, Rutger Arnhult and Ylva Sarby Westman will be available to answer questions. Analysts, investors and journalists are welcome to dial in to our teleconference. You can also write your questions in the webcast player during the presentation.

Telephone numbers for the teleconference:

Sweden

+46 8 505 583 65

Netherlands

+31 207 219 496

UK

+44 333 300 9034

USA

+1 631 913 1422, PIN: 75758285# (only for USA)

For further information, please contact:

Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director, Castellum AB, +46 70 206 75 62,
anna-karin.nyman@castellum.se

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest commercial listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 19 November 2021, the property value totalled approximately SEK 148 billion, based on ownership of all shares in Kungsleden. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Through Castellum's associated company, Entra ASA, the company is also exposed to the Norwegian commercial property market. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

Disclaimer

Castellum AB published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 12:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
