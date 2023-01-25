Advanced search
    CAST   SE0000379190

CASTELLUM AB (PUBL)

(CAST)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:23:46 2023-01-24 am EST
151.55 SEK   +0.76%
02:07aCastellum : Invitation to presentation of Castellum's year-end report 2022
PU
01/18Castellum Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Cybersecurity Firm
MT
01/17Sweden's Castellum Appoints Acting CEO
MT
Castellum : Invitation to presentation of Castellum's year-end report 2022

01/25/2023 | 02:07am EST
On Monday, 13 February at 8:00 a.m. (CET), Castellum will publish its year-end report 2022. Investors, analysts and journalists are invited to a live presentation of the report at 10:00 a.m. (CET), where acting CEO Joacim Sjöberg and Head of Treasury Jens Andersson will be commenting on the results.

The report will be published at 8:00 a.m. (CET) and will be available here: https://www.castellum.se/en/Investorrelations/financial-reports/
The presentation will be available on the same page from 9:45 a.m. (CET).

If you wish to participate via webcast please use this link. https://ir.financialhearings.com/castellum-q4-2022/register
Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5007608

The presentation will be in English. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the event.

For further information, please contact:

Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director, Castellum AB, +46 70 206 75 62

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 186 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

Attachments

Disclaimer

Castellum AB published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 07:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
