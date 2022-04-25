Log in
    CAST   SE0000379190

CASTELLUM AB (PUBL)

(CAST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/25 11:29:53 am EDT
191.20 SEK   -2.12%
03:30pCASTELLUM : Presentation Q1/2022
PU
03:00aTRANSCRIPT : Castellum AB, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2022
CI
02:01aInterim report January-March 2022
AQ
Castellum : Presentation Q1/2022

04/25/2022 | 03:30pm EDT
Q1 2022 in brief

  • Income from property management up nearly 50%

    and per share up with 21%

  • Positive net leasing (MSEK 25)

  • Solid and stable financial position (LTV 37.3%)

  • Strong growth in NRV (+18%)

2

25/04/2022

Castellum interim report January-March 2022

The leading property company in the Nordics

  • Strategic acquisitions strengthening our Nordic platform

  • Exposure to the Norwegian market through the associated company Entra

The leading property company in the Nordics

Property value of SEK 182 billion

Lettable area of 6,300,000 sq. m.

Property value

per country*

per country*

per category*

16% 3%3%

8%4%3%

6% 8%

Sweden

* Including holdings in Entra as of 31 March 2022

4

25/04/2022

80%NorwayFinlandDenmark

Castellum interim report January-March 2022

85%SwedenNorwayFinlandDenmark

* Including holdings in Entra as of 31 March 2022

14%

58%

14%Office

Public sector properties Warehouse/Light industry Retail

Developments & undeveloped land

* Excluding Entra

Diversified geographic real estate portfolio*

Region Stockholm West Central Oslo Mälardalen Öresund Helsinki Copenhagen Regional Norway Ongoing projects Total

* Including holdings in Entra as of 31 March 2022

5

25/04/2022

Country

Sweden Sweden Sweden Norway

Sweden Sweden Finland DenmarkNorway All

Area, (t sq.m.) Book Value, MSEK

1,104 1,294 1,038 345

108 617 6,284

Castellum interim report January-March 2022

Rental Value, MSEK

46,768 2,436

27,242 1,688

23,191 1,680

22,121 869

771 622 207 178

15,989 1,168

14,113 924

7,118 588

5,979 372

4,706 223

15,045 480

182,272 10,428

8%

8%

15%

Stockholm 13%

West

Central

Oslo

Mälardalen

Öresund

Helsinki

Copenhagen

Regional Norway

Ongoing projects

Disclaimer

Castellum AB published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 19:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
