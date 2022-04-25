Castellum : Presentation Q1/2022

-
Income from property management up nearly 50%
and per share up with 21%
-
Positive net leasing (MSEK 25)
-
Solid and stable financial position (LTV 37.3%)
-
Strong growth in NRV (+18%)
25/04/2022
Castellum interim report January-March 2022
The leading property company in the Nordics
Property value of SEK 182 billion
Lettable area of 6,300,000 sq. m.
Property value
per country*
per country*
per category*
16% 3%3%
8%4%3%
6% 8%
Sweden
* Including holdings in Entra as of 31 March 2022
80%NorwayFinlandDenmark
Castellum interim report January-March 2022
85%SwedenNorwayFinlandDenmark
14%
58%
14%Office
Public sector properties Warehouse/Light industry Retail
Developments & undeveloped land
Diversified geographic real estate portfolio*
Region Stockholm West Central Oslo Mälardalen Öresund Helsinki Copenhagen Regional Norway Ongoing projects Total
5
Country
Sweden Sweden Sweden Norway
Sweden Sweden Finland DenmarkNorway All
Area, (t sq.m.) Book Value, MSEK
1,104 1,294 1,038 345
108 617 6,284
Castellum interim report January-March 2022
Rental Value, MSEK
46,768 2,436
27,242 1,688
23,191 1,680
22,121 869
771 622 207 178
15,989 1,168
14,113 924
7,118 588
5,979 372
4,706 223
15,045 480
182,272 10,428
8%
Stockholm 13%
West
Central
Oslo
Mälardalen
Öresund
Helsinki
Copenhagen
Regional Norway
Ongoing projects
