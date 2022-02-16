Castellum : Year-end report_2021 02/16/2022 | 02:44am EST Send by mail :

Q4 YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY-DECEMBER 2021 CASTELLUM YEAR-END REPORT 2021 Castellum posts its highest earnings ever, and proposes an increased dividend for the 24th consecutive year Important events during the quarter • Castellum announced the final outcome of the offer to Kungsleden's shareholders for the purpose of combining the two companies. The outcome meant that the Offering had been accepted to the extent that Castellum controls a total of approximately 96.5% of the outstanding share capital and votes in Kungsleden. Castellum has called for the compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Kungsleden. • During the quarter, Castellum signed a 20-year lease with Region Örebro, with an average annual rental value of approximately MSEK 17. • In December, the Board of Directors of Castellum appointed Biljana Pehrsson as President and CEO of Castellum AB. At the same time, Ylva Sarby Westman was appointed Deputy CEO and CFO. • During the quarter, Castellum sold its Högkvarteret 1 and 2 properties in Helsingborg to Intea. The sale price totalled SEK 2.4 billion less overheads and deferred tax totalling approximately MSEK 120. • The journey of success continued for Castellum's sustain- ability initiatives during the quarter. In less than two years, the company has reached the halfway mark toward its objective of building 100 solar panel installations by 2025. Income for 2021 totalled MSEK 6,353 (6,004).

Income from property management amounted to MSEK 3,522 (3,380), equivalent to SEK 12.45 (12.35) per share.

Change in value on properties amounted to MSEK 7,185 (3,863) and on derivatives to MSEK 325 (-120).

(-120). Net income for the year amounted to MSEK 11,828 (5,615), corresponding to SEK 41.81 (20.52) per share.

Long-term net reinstatement value (EPRA NRV) amounted to SEK 251 per share (214), an increase of 17%.

net reinstatement value (EPRA NRV) amounted to SEK 251 per share (214), an increase of 17%. Net investments amounted to MSEK 42,718 (4,267) of which MSEK 56,147 (2,646) pertained to acqui- sitions, MSEK 3,799 (2,512) to new construction, extensions and reconstructions, and MSEK 17,228 (891) to sales. Moreover, SEK 9.4 billion was invested in the Norwegian listed property company Entra.

Net lettings for the period were MSEK 162 (239). KEY METRICS 2021 2020 2021 2020 Oct-Dec Oct-Dec Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Income, MSEK 1,916 1,516 6,353 6,004 Net operating income (NOI), MSEK 1,252 1,043 4,346 4,335 Income from property management, MSEK 1,019 792 3,522 3,380 NOI SEK/share 3.29 2.88 12.45 12.35 NOI growth +14% +3% +1% +7% Net income after tax, MSEK 4,764 3,066 11,828 5,615 NOI SEK/share 15.36 11.14 41.81 20.52 NOI growth +38% +51% +104% -1% Net investment, MSEK 46,092 2,271 42,718 4,267 Net lettings, MSEK 45 48 162 239 Loan-to-value ratio1) 39% 41% 39% 41% Interest coverage ratio 460% 486% 517% 530% EPRA NRV, SEK/share 251 214 251 214 EPRA NTA, SEK/share 241 205 241 205 EPRA NDV, SEK/share 197 168 197 168 1. The definition of loan-to-value ratio has been amended to adapt the key metric to investment in financial assets (Entra holding). The new definition is net interest-bearing liabilities in relation to total assets. The comparative figures have been restated. For the sixth consecutive year, Castellum received top marks in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment and is thus the only property company in the Nordic region to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Furthermore, Castellum received the highest marks of any property company in the Nordic region in the annual Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) sustainability survey, which focuses on climate change. Important events after the close of the period On 10 January 2022, Castellum's Board of Directors appointed then-Chairman of the Board Rutger Arnhult as the new Chief Executive Officer, to take office that same day. Rutger Arnhult succeeded Biljana Pehrsson to the post of CEO.

then-Chairman of the Board Rutger Arnhult as the new Chief Executive Officer, to take office that same day. Rutger Arnhult succeeded Biljana Pehrsson to the post of CEO. Castellum's newly appointed CEO Rutger Arnhult presented the company's new Executive Management, consisting of 13 members. The Board of Directors proposes raising the dividend to SEK 7.60 per share (6.90), an increase of 10%.

Maria Strandberg was appointed the new CFO to succeed Ylva Sarby Westman. Maria comes most recently from her role as Finance Director at Kungsleden, and takes up her new role on 1 March. This is a translation of the Swedish language original. In the events of any differences between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail. 2 CASTELLUM YEAR-END REPORT 2021 Castellum posts its highest earnings ever After a strong year with positive net lettings and a substantial increase in the value of the asset portfolio, we have posted the highest earnings in our history. The successful acquisitions of Kungsleden in Sweden, Kielo in Finland and 33% of Entra in Norway enabled robust income from property management, making Castellum the leading commercial property company in the Nordic region with a total property value of SEK 176 billion. Based on these robust earnings, the Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of SEK 7.60 per share. Castellum's rapid expansion in the Nordic region in 2021 boosts our earnings capability drastically and creates major synergies in an extremely strong underlying rental and transaction market and in a situation where communities and countries are opening completely up after the pandemic. Robust net lettings Demand in our core markets is strong, which enabled robust net lettings of MSEK 162 for 2021 and MSEK 45 for the fourth quarter. Income from property management for the full year increased 4% despite property sales of SEK 16 billion during the first six months. The increase in the fourth quarter was 29% compared with the year-earlier period. Successful investments for growth In 2021, we consolidated our Nordic platform, primarily through the acquisition of Kungsleden but also through additional acquisitions in Finland and increased ownership in the Norwegian company Entra. Through our holdings in Entra, we gain exposure to the Norwegian property market in the form of a unique, high-­ quality property portfolio with strong geographical exposure, an extremely attractive development portfolio, a large element of public sector properties and a sound balance sheet. As an associated company to Castellum, Entra directly contributes to the company's income statement. Castellum is also growing through its own project devel­ opment with a project volume of SEK 8.6 billion. The occupancy rate in this is high, and will contribute to the cash flow as early as next year. We also have a strong development pipeline with the opportunity to start projects of over 1,300,000 square metres of office and logistics over the next five years. The world's most sustainable property company Castellum is at the top in numerous sustainability rankings. In November, for the sixth year in a row, we were named a world leader in sustainability by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark. We are working systematically toward our sustainability targets, where we have set the bar high, and have already come halfway in our "100% on Solar" initiative. To date, we have built 55 solar panel installations on our properties. Our total solar panel capacity is now 5 GWh per year, corresponding to nearly 7% of the company's total electricity use. High yield at low risk For the 24th consecutive year, Castellum is raising its ­dividend. This year, the Board of Directors is proposing an increase of 10% to SEK 7.60 per share. Castellum ranks top of all companies on the Stockholm stock exchange in terms of raising dividends over time. Castellum works with a low loan-to-value ratio and a financial borrowing structure that is stable over the long term. At year-end, the loan-to-value ratio was 39% and the interest coverage ratio was 517%. The asset portfolio has a broad mix of tenants in various industries. Nearly one quarter of the rental income is from public companies and government agencies. We have a suitable geographical allocation in strong sub-markets in stable economies in the Nordic region. From an international perspective, Castellum has a uniquely well-diversified and stable rental base. Positive changes in value of 5%, together with profitable investments in projects and strategic acquisitions, increased "Castellum's rapid expansion in the Nordic region in 2021 boosts our earnings capability drastically and creates major synergies going forward." the value of the asset portfolio by 71% to SEK 176 billion, including our holding in Entra. Continued growth in a strong market Growth in the Nordic economies remains strong, which creates significant demand for commercial premises in our core markets. We have a strong financial position, attractive investments in the right locations and a strong underlying business with a low vacancy rate, a high-quality portfolio and an efficient administrative organisation. Castellum has favourable conditions for growth with continued financial stability, an attractive development portfolio and attractive acquisition opportunities. Rutger Arnhult Chief Executive Officer, Castellum AB 3 CASTELLUM YEAR-END REPORT 2021 The Nordic region's leading commercial property company Our rapid expansion in the Nordic region in 2021 made Castellum the Nordic region's leading commercial property company with a property value of SEK 176 billion and a total lettable area of 6,333,000 square metres, including our holdings in Entra. Total property value SEK 176 billion incl. holdings in Entra Kungsleden and Castellum are being integrated, and completion is expected by the summer of 2022. The companies' respective property portfolios complement each other well, and strengthen their positions in their respective prioritised markets. At the same time, the combination will achieve greater risk spread as a result of a broader customer base. For the purpose of facilitating focus on priority growth cities, the sale of properties in lower-priority areas is planned. The joint asset portfolio comprises primarily offices and warehouse/logistics, where the former segment has a large element of government agencies and departments. The property industry is in a phase of change, where size together with sustainable and innovative ­service development is playing a greater role. A player is now being created with a property value of SEK 176 billion including Castellum's share of Entra's asset portfolio combined with a healthy balance sheet, which together with a maintained rating facilitates attractive financing terms and thereby strengthened competitiveness. The combined company will continue to focus on creating shareholder value and reaching Castellum's long-term goal of increasing income from property management per share by 10% annually, while maintaining a dividend of at least 50% of income from property management. A new, larger company will enable operational and administrative synergies and also financial synergies. The operational and administrative synergies will be found in operation, property management and development. Castellum is leading in sustainable energy use and efficient­ property operation, which is why the company will create conditions for implementing further reductions in operating property costs. Operations are strengthened in property management, transactions, project development and administration, while opportunities also arise to increase efficiency through exchange of know-how, efficiency enhancements and economies of scale. These synergies are expected to be realised within two to three years. The financial synergies can be achieved by gradually refinancing Kungsleden's outstanding loans with more favorable terms. Oslo Stockholm Gothenburg Copenhagen Malmö PROPERTY VALUE BY COUNTRY Sweden 80% Norway 13% Finland 4% Denmark 3% LETTABLE AREA BY COUNTRY Sweden 86% Norway 7% Finland 4% Denmark 3% Helsinki 4 CASTELLUM YEAR-END REPORT 2021 Record-high property market in 2021 The transaction volume in Sweden doubled in 2021 to around SEK 400 billion across 789 transactions (469). Sentiment among investors remains extremely strong, and there is a great deal of interest in and plenty of capital for property investments. The share of foreign investors in 2021 was approximately 17% (25). The Nordic property market remains attractive to inter­ national investors, but the percentage is low from a historical perspective owing largely to structural transactions in Sweden. In Castellum's markets, the required yield for office properties was either stable or fell during the period. A number of comparative transactions were completed during the year at extremely strong levels, which indicates healthy demand for the best products in all property segments. For offices in the Stockholm CBD, the return is deemed to have fallen during the year, reaching a record-low 3.0%. Warehouse and logistics properties continue to attract domestic and international investors, driven by the growth of e-commerce. The short supply of attractive logistics properties, in combination with high demand, has resulted in continued falling and record-low required yields. In Denmark, the transaction volumes totalled DKK 104 billion in 2021. The mood among investors remains strong. The required yield for offices in the CBD is assessed as reaching record levels at 3.25%.

In Finland, the transaction volumes totalled EUR 7.4 billion (5.0) in 2021. Among investors, there is considerable demand for the most attractive objects, and the required yield for offices in the CBD in Helsinki is estimated at 3.4%.

