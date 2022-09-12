Advanced search
    SE0000379190

CASTELLUM AB (PUBL)

(CAST)
  Report
2022-09-09
146.75 SEK   +1.10%
Castellum : share receives Green Equity Designation from Nasdaq

09/12/2022 | 02:10am EDT
Castellum has met all the conditions for securing the Green Equity Designation on Nasdaq Stockholm and has now become the first large property company in the Nordics to be approved and classified as such.

Today, at 9:30 a.m. ET, Castellum's President and CEO Rutger Arnhult will participate in the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq Tower in New York to highlight the green designation of the company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm.

"It is extremely gratifying that Castellum has received this designation in light of how long and how earnestly the company has worked with all kinds of sustainability issues. The company is thoroughly committed, and its goals are set high. By designating Castellum's equity as green, we clearly show the investor market that Castellum's operations are leading the way and making a difference in the greatest challenge of our time, and help investors to make sensible, sustainable decisions," says Rutger Arnhult, Chief Executive Officer of Castellum AB.

"The fact that Castellum's sustainability performance already exceeds the set requirements by a good margin does not mean in any way that going forward, we will slacken the pace in terms of reaching our own long-term goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2030 at the latest.It is natural for Castellum to always be a driving force for new long-term, climate-positive solutions even outside our own industry," says Rutger Arnhult.

The purpose of Nasdaq's Green Equity Designation is to provide increased visibility for investors who are looking for sustainable investments. To meet the criteria for a green share, at least 50 per cent of sales and 50 per cent of investments must be considered green, and less than 5 per cent of assets can be linked to fossil fuels.

Castellum has engaged the research company Cicero Shades of Green as an external party for the review of the application process. Cicero reports that 60 per cent of sales and 62 per cent of investments meet the requirements for being considered green.

"As one of the first major property companies, we are incredibly proud that our share has now received Nasdaq's Green Equity Designation and can thereby be classified as green. Interest in investing sustainably has increased markedly over the last several years, and going forward green investments will be crucial in reaching our shared sustainable development goals and achieving a climate-neutral world," says Filip Elland, Chief Sustainability Officer at Castellum AB.

For further information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB, +46 704-58 24 70

Filip Elland, Chief Sustainability Officer Castellum AB, +46 70-320 63 26

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 June 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 185 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

Disclaimer

Castellum AB published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
