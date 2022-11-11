Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Castellum AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAST   SE0000379190

CASTELLUM AB (PUBL)

(CAST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-11-10 am EST
143.55 SEK   +11.19%
Summary 
Castellum : to build new police station in Hisingen

11/11/2022 | 02:02am EST
The construction of Hisingen's new police station on Exportgatan has now begun. Castellum is creating purpose-built premises on the site where the old printing office for the Swedish daily Göteborgs-Posten once stood. The new police station is approximately 9,000 square metres in size, and is expected to be ready for occupancy during the second quarter of 2025.

The Greater Gothenburg Hisingen precinct will move from its premises on Vågmästareplatsen to the new premises adjacent to the E6 motorway. The bus stop will be moved closer to the property, and a new footpath is being constructed to increase accessibility for pedestrians.

The Swedish Police Authority is one of Castellum's largest tenants.

"Castellum is extremely proud of being entrusted with constructing a complex building for the Swedish Police Authority and the Greater Gothenburg Hisingen police precinct. We look forward to handing over a state-of-the-art property in 2025 that will help the authority in its vital daily activities," says Mariette Hilmersson, Regional Managing Director at Castellum.

Castellum's transaction in brief:

  • Investment volume: approximately SEK 470 M
  • Lettable area 9,000 sq. m.
  • Rental value and length of contract: approximately SEK 445 M over 15 years
  • Occupancy rate: 100%

For further information, please contact:

Mariette Hilmersson, Regional Managing Director Castellum, +46 739-42 09 02
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, Castellum AB: 070-458 24 70

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 186 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

Disclaimer

Castellum AB published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 07:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
