LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

24 May 2024

Castelnau Group Limited

(the "Company")

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that it has today issued 554,578 of its ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to its block listing facility. The Ordinary Shares will be issued at a price of 77.5 pence per Ordinary Share, a premium to the prevailing net asset value[1] per Ordinary Share.

Following the issue of Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 319,189,834 Ordinary Shares and this is the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001