Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Castelnau Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGL   GG00BMWWJM28

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(CGL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
84.00 GBX    0.00%
10:54aCastelnau Group Ltd - Publication of Supplementary Prospectus
PR
05/06Castelnau Group Limited acquired unknown minority stake in Hostology Limited.
CI
04/11Castelnau Group Ltd - Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2021
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castelnau Group Ltd - Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

08/05/2022 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO US PERSONS OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW.

 

5 August 2022

Castelnau Group Limited

(the "Company")
 

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Castelnau Group Limited announces the publication of a Supplementary Prospectus (the “Prospectus”) dated 5 August 2022.  The publication of the Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules following the publication of the Company's audited financial report and accounts. The Prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the prospectus published by the Company on 23 September 2021 in respect of the Company's placing programme.

The Prospectus, which has been approved by the FCA, has been published on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com/investor-relations and will also be available at the FCA's Document Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com

Enquiries:

Phoenix Asset Management Limited
+44 (0) 208 600 0100

Gary Channon
Steve Tatters
Gina Bocek

Liberum Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Darren Vickers
Owen Matthews
Will King

Citigate Dewe Rogerson
+44 (0) 20 7638 9571
Caroline Merrell
Toby Moore
Jos Bieneman

Notes:

The Company’s LEI is: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com. Neither the content of the Company's website, nor the content on any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website for any other website, is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement nor, unless previously published by means of a recognised information service, should any such content be relied upon in reaching a decision as to whether or not to acquire, continue to hold, or dispose of, securities in the Company.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
10:54aCastelnau Group Ltd - Publication of Supplementary Prospectus
PR
05/06Castelnau Group Limited acquired unknown minority stake in Hostology Limited.
CI
04/11Castelnau Group Ltd - Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2021
PR
2021Carey Olsen And Northern Trust Support Castelnau Group's London Stock Exchange Debut
AQ
2021Castelnau Group Ltd - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2021Castelnau Group Ltd - Purchase of 80% stake in Showpiece Technologies Limited
PR
2021Castelnau Group Limited acquired 80% stake in Showpiece Technologies Limited from Phoen..
CI
2021Castelnau Group Ltd - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2021Castelnau Group Ltd - Issue of Equity
PR
2021CASTELNAU : s) in Company
PR
More news