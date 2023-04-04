Castelnau underperforms benchmark as NAV per share drops

Castelnau Group Ltd - Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company - Reports a net asset value per share of 75.02 pence at December 31, down from 93.55p at the same time a year prior. Total NAV return for 2022 was negative 20% compared to a positive 0.3% return for its benchmark index, the FTSE All Share Total Return Index. Pretax loss in the year totals GBP34.1 million, widening from GBP12 million the year prior. Says that while the short-term performance is "disappointing", the outlook for the future is "very promising." Declares no dividend.

Current stock price: 73.00 pence

12-month change: down 24%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

