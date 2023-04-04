Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Castelnau Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    CGL   GG00BMWWJM28

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(CGL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:05 2023-04-04 am EDT
75.00 GBX    0.00%
Castelnau underperforms benchmark as NAV per share drops

04/04/2023 | 04:14pm EDT
Castelnau Group Ltd - Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company - Reports a net asset value per share of 75.02 pence at December 31, down from 93.55p at the same time a year prior. Total NAV return for 2022 was negative 20% compared to a positive 0.3% return for its benchmark index, the FTSE All Share Total Return Index. Pretax loss in the year totals GBP34.1 million, widening from GBP12 million the year prior. Says that while the short-term performance is "disappointing", the outlook for the future is "very promising." Declares no dividend.

Current stock price: 73.00 pence

12-month change: down 24%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -12,0 M -15,0 M -15,0 M
Net cash 2021 44,5 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 138 M 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castelnau Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joanne Peacegood Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Whittaker Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanna Duquemin Nicolle Independent Non-Executive Director
David Clive Stevenson Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Elliott Shircore Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED8.70%171
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.92%9 966
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.5.49%5 190
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.08%3 884
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.40%3 840
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.00%3 838
