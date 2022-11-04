Advanced search
    CGL   GG00BMWWJM28

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(CGL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-04 am EDT
75.00 GBX    0.00%
07:24aIN BRIEF: Castelnau invests in data sciences business Ocula
AN
03:42aCastelnau Group Makes Additional Investment In Ocula Technologies
MT
03:01aCastelnau Group Ltd - Further investment in Ocula Technologies Holdings Ltd
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: Castelnau invests in data sciences business Ocula

11/04/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Castelnau Group Ltd - closed-ended investment firm - Invests an additional GBP700,000 in Ocula Technologies Holdings Ltd, in which it owns a majority stake. Ocula is a London-based data sciences business. Castelnau says the additional funding is part of a "proposed additional funding round which it is hoped will see new, third-party investors become part owners of Ocula alongside Castelnau and Ocula's founders and employees".

Castelnau Chief Executive Officer Graham Shircore says: "We are delighted to take part in this additional funding of the business which we believe will allow Ocula to take further steps on the path to being a sizeable and highly profitable business in the data sciences arena."

In October, Castelnau invested GBP1.6 million in equity and an unsecured loan of GBP4.4 million in investing firm Silverwood Brands PLC.

Current stock price: 74.00 pence

12-month change: down 33%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 75 Delayed Quote.-28.91%
THE ARENA GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -2.45% 13.56 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Managers and Directors
Joanne Peacegood Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Whittaker Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanna Duquemin Nicolle Independent Non-Executive Director
Lorraine Smyth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
David Clive Stevenson Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED-28.91%154
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.59%9 845
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-8.55%5 439
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.02%3 728
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.74%3 702
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-22.06%3 110