IN BRIEF: Castelnau invests in data sciences business Ocula

Castelnau Group Ltd - closed-ended investment firm - Invests an additional GBP700,000 in Ocula Technologies Holdings Ltd, in which it owns a majority stake. Ocula is a London-based data sciences business. Castelnau says the additional funding is part of a "proposed additional funding round which it is hoped will see new, third-party investors become part owners of Ocula alongside Castelnau and Ocula's founders and employees".

Castelnau Chief Executive Officer Graham Shircore says: "We are delighted to take part in this additional funding of the business which we believe will allow Ocula to take further steps on the path to being a sizeable and highly profitable business in the data sciences arena."

In October, Castelnau invested GBP1.6 million in equity and an unsecured loan of GBP4.4 million in investing firm Silverwood Brands PLC.

Current stock price: 74.00 pence

12-month change: down 33%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

