Certain Common Stock of Caster Co.Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

March 30, 2024 Share

Certain Common Stock of Caster Co.Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 179 days starting from 4-OCT-2023 to 31-MAR-2024.



Details:

In connection with this offering, Shota Nakagawa, the stock lender, and our shareholders, Incubate Fund No. 2 Limited Partnership, Blue Monday Co., Ltd., WiL Fund II, LP, and Daiwa Venture No.1 Limited Investment Partnership, STRIVE ? Investment Business Limited Partnership, IF Growth Opportunity Fund I, LP, SMBC Venture Capital Fund No. 3, Gunosy Capital LLC, DIP Co., Ltd., UNICORN Fund, SMBC Venture Capital Fund No. 4, Hiroyuki Honda, Hiroaki Sugita, TEAM-H Co., Ltd., and Beta Co., Ltd. will notify the lead manager of the contract on the 180th day after the listing date (including the day of listing) from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement. During the period until March 31, 2024 (hereinafter referred to as the "Lockup Period"), the sale of the Company's common stock (however, subject to the green shoe option) without the prior written consent of the lead manager. It has been agreed that the lead manager will not acquire the Company's common stock that would result in the acquisition of the Company's common stock.