Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Castile Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CST   AU0000070419

CASTILE RESOURCES LIMITED

(CST)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Broad High Grade Copper Intercepts from Jupiter Deeps

11/08/2021 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX Announcement9 November 2021

______________________________________________________________________________

BROAD HIGH GRADE COPPER INTERCEPTS FROM JUPITER DEEPS

Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST) ("Castile" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has received assays from two navi-wedges drilled into the Jupiter Deeps zone at its Rover 1 IOCG project.

Both holes (21CRD005-2 and 21CRD005-2A) targeted the upper sections of the Jupiter Deeps magnetite body and have revealed strong zones of copper mineralisation that is significantly wider than had previously been interpreted. As is typical in this upper part of the IOCG alteration strong copper grades are accompanied with moderate gold grades.

  • Hole 21CRD005-2 returned the following assays (Figure 1):
    33.2m @ 2.3% Cu (TW of 30m) with 0.8g/t Au and 0.1% Co from 813.9m and; 11.1m @ 2.8% Cu (TW of 10m) with 0.6g/t Au and 0.1% Co from 878m
    including 4.2m @ 5.2% Cu with 0.7g/t Au and 0.2% Co from 884m downhole
  • Hole 21CRD005-2A returned the following assays (Figure 2):
    41.7m @ 2% Cu (TW of 38m) with 0.2g/t Au and 0.1% Co from 821.3m

inc 8.5m @ 3.3% Cu with 0.1g/t Au and 0.1% Co from 831.5m

inc 2.4m @ 4% Cu with 0.6g/t Au, 0% Bi, 0.1% Co and 0g/t Ag from 853m

Castile Managing Director, Mark Hepburn said:

"We continue to see these fantastic widths of high grade copper accompanied by a gold credit within the upper section of the IOCG body at Jupiter Deeps. Again, some sections have assayed in the 4% and 5% range within the overall intercept. All holes drilled into Jupiter and Jupiter Deeps orebodies this year have expanded the dimensions of the mineralised system with 21CRD005-2B and 21CRD005-3 being last holes of the 2021 resource definition program at Rover 1 with assays pending. Castile looks forward to updating the market with a revised resource estimate including these new areas of mineralisation, and we anticipate that the strong drilling results obtained during 2021 will lead to a superior commercial outcome when incorporated into mining studies".

Figure 1: Hole 21CRD005-2 core (884m-888m downhole) displaying heavily mineralised zone

For personal use only

ASX Announcement9 November 2021

______________________________________________________________________________

Figure 2: Schematic Cross Section of Hole 21CRD005-2

Figure 3: Schematic Cross Section of Hole 21CRD005-2A

For personal use only

ASX Announcement9 November 2021

______________________________________________________________________________

Mark Hepburn

Managing Director

Castile Resources Limited

For further information please contact: info@castile.com.au

Phone: +61 89488 4480 Castile Resources Limited

7/189 St Georges Terrace Perth, WA, 6000

This announcement was approved for release by the Castile Resources Board of Directors

Competent Person Statement

The exploration results contained in this report are based on, and fairly and accurately represent the information and supporting documentation prepared by Mark Savage. Mr Savage is a full-time employee of Castile, and a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Savage has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Savage consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the exploration results in the form and context in which they appear.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this report relate to the future, including forward looking statements relating to Castile's financial position and strategy. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Castile to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements

Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement and deviations are both normal and to be expected. Other than required by law, neither Castile, their officers nor any other person gives any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those statements.

onlyusepersonalr

9 November 2021

ASX Announcement

Table 1: Significant Gold and Copper intersections returned from Hole 21CRD005-2 and 21CRD005-2A

only

9 November 2021

ASX Announcement

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,

All data used in the following sections at Rover 1 has

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry

been gathered from diamond core. Multiple sizes

use

standard measurement tools appropriate to the

have been used historically; HQ, NQ and BQ.

minerals under investigation, such as down hole

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.).

Samples are selected to lie on geological

These examples should not be taken as limiting the

boundaries, with intervals selected of lengths

broad meaning of sampling.

between 0.1 to 1.1m. Samples are halved using an

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

automatic core saw then individual samples

sample representivity and the appropriate

collected in prenumbered calico sample bags.

calibration of any measurement tools or systems

used.

To ensure representivity of analysis, field blanks and

personal

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that

certified reference material is inserted in a nominal

are Material to the Public Report.

ratio of 1:20 samples.

other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been

Sample recovery is recorded on retrieval of the core

done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples

tube, measuring recovered core against drill string

from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

advance. No apparent relationship has been

Drilling

charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more

observed between sample recovery and grade. No

techniques

explanation may be required, such as where there is

has sample bias due to preferential loss or gain of

coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

fine or coarse material been noted.

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

Drill sample

detailed information.

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole

r covery

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.)

and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or

For

what method, etc.).

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample

recovery and grade and whether sample bias may

have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

All geological data has been visually logged and

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of

validated by the relevant area geologists, recording

detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

lithology, alteration, mineralisation, structure,

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

veining, magnetic susceptibility and geotechnical

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in

data.

nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.)

Logging is quantitative in nature.

photography.

All holes are logged completely.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castile Resources Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CASTILE RESOURCES LIMITED
05:53pBroad High Grade Copper Intercepts from Jupiter Deeps
PU
10/12Castile Resources Limited Announces Drilling Program Update
CI
10/11Castile Resources Limited Announces Jupiter Deeps Delivers More High Grade Results
CI
09/28Castile Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
09/20Castile Resources Limited Announces Outstanding Metallurgical Test Results from Rover 1..
CI
09/07Breaker Resources NL - Peter Cook Joins Breaker as Non-Executive Chairman
AQ
09/06Breaker Resources Appoints Nonexecutive Chair; Shares Rise 9%
MT
09/02CASTILE RESOURCES : Discovers High-Quality Magnetite at Rover 1 Project; Shares Jump 7%
MT
09/02Castile Resources Limited Reports Outstanding Metallurgical Test Results from Rover 1
CI
08/30Titan Minerals Names Nonexecutive Chair; Shares Gain 5%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net income 2021 -1,06 M -0,78 M -0,78 M
Net cash 2021 11,2 M 8,30 M 8,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 -41,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47,9 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 277x
EV / Sales 2021 416x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart CASTILE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castile Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Hepburn Managing Director & Director
Peter Gerard Cook Non-Executive Chairman
John Richard Braham Independent Non-Executive Director
Jake W. Russell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sebastian Henryk Andre Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTILE RESOURCES LIMITED-14.29%35
BHP GROUP-14.26%133 219
RIO TINTO PLC-19.11%98 824
GLENCORE PLC51.67%62 663
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.50%45 062
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.03%33 748