Broad High Grade Copper Intercepts from Jupiter Deeps

9 November 2021
ASX Announcement
______________________________________________________________________________________________
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,
• All data used in the following sections at Rover 1 has
techniques
random chips, or specific specialised industry
been gathered from diamond core. Multiple sizes
use
minerals under investigation, such as down hole
• Samples are selected to lie on geological
boundaries, with intervals selected of lengths
between 0.1 to 1.1m. Samples are halved using an
• To ensure representivity of analysis, field blanks and
personal
certified reference material is inserted in a nominal
ratio of 1:20 samples.
|
|
|
|
|
Logging
• All geological data has been visually logged and
|
|
• Logging is quantitative in nature.
• All holes are logged completely.