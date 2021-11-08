ASX Announcement9 November 2021

BROAD HIGH GRADE COPPER INTERCEPTS FROM JUPITER DEEPS

Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST) ("Castile" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has received assays from two navi-wedges drilled into the Jupiter Deeps zone at its Rover 1 IOCG project.

Both holes (21CRD005-2 and 21CRD005-2A) targeted the upper sections of the Jupiter Deeps magnetite body and have revealed strong zones of copper mineralisation that is significantly wider than had previously been interpreted. As is typical in this upper part of the IOCG alteration strong copper grades are accompanied with moderate gold grades.

Hole 21CRD005-2 returned the following assays (Figure 1):

33.2m @ 2.3% Cu (TW of 30m) with 0.8g/t Au and 0.1% Co from 813.9m and; 11.1m @ 2.8% Cu (TW of 10m) with 0.6g/t Au and 0.1% Co from 878m

including 4.2m @ 5.2% Cu with 0.7g/t Au and 0.2% Co from 884m downhole

41.7m @ 2% Cu (TW of 38m) with 0.2g/t Au and 0.1% Co from 821.3m

inc 8.5m @ 3.3% Cu with 0.1g/t Au and 0.1% Co from 831.5m

inc 2.4m @ 4% Cu with 0.6g/t Au, 0% Bi, 0.1% Co and 0g/t Ag from 853m

Castile Managing Director, Mark Hepburn said:

"We continue to see these fantastic widths of high grade copper accompanied by a gold credit within the upper section of the IOCG body at Jupiter Deeps. Again, some sections have assayed in the 4% and 5% range within the overall intercept. All holes drilled into Jupiter and Jupiter Deeps orebodies this year have expanded the dimensions of the mineralised system with 21CRD005-2B and 21CRD005-3 being last holes of the 2021 resource definition program at Rover 1 with assays pending. Castile looks forward to updating the market with a revised resource estimate including these new areas of mineralisation, and we anticipate that the strong drilling results obtained during 2021 will lead to a superior commercial outcome when incorporated into mining studies".

Figure 1: Hole 21CRD005-2 core (884m-888m downhole) displaying heavily mineralised zone