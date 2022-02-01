Log in
    CST   AU0000070419

CASTILE RESOURCES LIMITED

(CST)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/01 06:50:58 pm
0.175 AUD   -7.89%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castile Resources : Copper at Rover 4 Adds to Plans at Rover 1

02/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

only

February 2, 2022

ASX Announcement

COPPER AT ROVER 4 ADDS TO PLANS AT ROVER 1

Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST) ("Castile" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has completed due diligence n the Rover 4 Prospect approximately 2.5 km north of Rover 1. Castile acquired the tenure outright prior to its demerger from Westgold in August 2019 from Andromeda Metals Ltd (previously Adelaide Resources Limited). Most of the previous work was completed by Adelaide Resources Limited in the early 2000's with drill results announced to the ASX at various times. A total of 48 diamond holes have been drilled at Rover 4 (see "Rover 4 - Historic Copper Intercepts" page 4 of this announcement) and this data has been reviewed and assessed to allow Castile to report it according to JORC 2012 tandards of disclosure. The drilling has returned a number of thick copper intercepts with potential to become a

ignificant additional pod of ore accessible by the planned decline for Rover 1.

Significant intercepts from Rover 4 include:

use

Hole R4ARD28 21m @

2.37% Cu, 0.87g/t Au and 0.01% Co from 378m (est. True Width of 18m).

personalFor

Hole R4ARD52 28m @

1.61% Cu, 0.40 g/t Au and 0.01% Co from 221m (est. True Width of 25m).

Hole R4ARD40 21m @

1.83% Cu, 1.25g/t Au and 0.01% Co from 212m (est. True Width of 18m).

Hole R4ARD21 23m @

1.65% Cu, 0.08g/t Au and 0.02% Co from 306m (est. True Width of 19m).

Hole R4ARD10 17m

@

1.89% Cu, 0.15g/t Au and 0.01% Co from 220m (est. True Width of 17m).

Hole R4ARD27 17m

@

1.78% Cu, 0.03g/t Au and 0.06% Co from 309m (est. True Width of 13m).

Other holes of interest include:

Hole R4ARD63 5m @ 3.90% Cu and 0.50g/t Au inc 1m @ 7.55% Cu and 1.52g/t Au from 314m

Hole R4ARD20 11m

@

1.40% Cu and 0.90g/t Au inc 1m @ 6.30% Cu and 0.07g/t Au from 226m

Figure 1 : Oblique View of Rover 4 Facing North East

Figure 2 : Schematic of Rover 1 Engineering Design with Rover 4 Location Facing West
Figure 3 : Plan View of Rover 1 Proposed Engineering Design with Rover 4 Location

only

February 2, 2022

ASX Announcement

The oblique sectional view of Rover 4 attached above shows the Rover 4 prospect is another IOCG type deposit manifesting as a strong magnetic anomaly under the cover of the West Wiso basin rocks. It depicts both the ironstone a d copper intercepts within it suggesting that compared to Rover 1 the mineralisation is shallow and is expected to pr ject to the un-conforming West Wiso basin rock contact.

The shallowest copper intercept begins at 135m vertical depth (149m downhole) in Hole R4ARD042 and sits within metres of the planned access decline to the Rover 1 deposit. The deepest mineralisation is around 350m vertical depth and the

ironstones alteration appears open down plunge.

Coincidentally the iron stone appears to plunge to the south-east and the strong zones of IOCG ore dip at approximately 15 degrees which coincidentally is similar to the gradient of the planned decline access to the Rover 1 orebody.

personalFor

Mark Hepburn, Managing Director of Castile, commented:

ASX AnnouncementFebruary 2, 2022

"The review work completed at the Rover 4 prospect provides another opportunity for expansions to the Rover 1 mining strategy. Whilst there have been 48 holes already completed at Rover 4, we will still require some additional drilling before we can produce a resource and reserve estimate. We have now completed the required infill drilling at Rover 1 and

commenced design and evaluation studies. The proximity of Rover 4 to the planned decline and infrastructure for Rover 1 will further enhance the economics in our studies."

Mark Hepburn Managing Director Castile Resources Limited

For further information please contact: info@castile.com.au

Phone: +61 89488 4480

Castile Resources Limited

7/189 St Georges Terrace Perth, WA, 6000

This announcement was approved for release by Castile's Managing Director, Mark Hepburn

Competent Person Statement

The exploration results contained in this report are based on, and fairly and accurately represent the information and supporting documentation prepared by Mark Savage. Mr Savage is a full-time employee of Castile, and a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Savage has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent P rson as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Savage consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the ex loration results in the form and context in which they appear.

Forward Looking Statements

Ce tain statements in this report relate to the future, including forward looking statements relating to Castile's financial p sition and strategy. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Castile to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements

Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement and deviations are both normal and to be expected. Other than required by law, neither Castile, their officers nor any other person gives any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those statements.

only

February 2, 2022

ASX Announcement

ROVER 4 - HISTORIC SIGNIFICANT COPPER INTERCEPTS

hole_id

MGA_E

MGA_N

RL

EOH

MGA_Azi

Dip

depth_from

depth_to

Cu%_Ave SigInt

R4ARD05

360328.3

7789846

294.075

483.9

360

-60

281

282

11m @ 0.55% Cu and 0.03g/t Au from 281m downhole

R4ARD05

360328.3

7789846

294.075

483.9

360

-60

309

310

3m

@ 1.2% Cu and 0.02g/t Au from 309m downhole

R4ARD06

360330

7789693

295

483.9

360

-64

338

339

5m

@ 0.75% Cu and 0.69g/t Au from 338m downhole

R4ARD10

360488.5

7789810

294.088

348

360

-90

220

221

17m @ 1.89% Cu and 0.15g/t Au from 220m downhole

use

360488.5

7789810

294.088

348

360

-90

225

226

5m

@ 3.29% Cu and 0.21g/t Au from 225m downhole

R4ARD10

R4ARD11

360489.3

7789733

294.055

306.19

360

-90

NSR

R4ARD13

360487.5

7789884

294.154

195.73

360

-90

NSR

R4ARD14

360490

7789850

295

331.33

360

-90

195

196

3m

@ 1.42% Cu and 0.04g/t Au from 195m downhole

R4ARD14

360490

7789850

295

331.33

360

-90

267

268

3m

@ 0.63% Cu and 13.4g/t Au from 267m downhole

R4ARD15

360449

7789950

293.992

391.84

180

-60

333

334

2m

@ 0.65% Cu and 3.37g/t Au from 333m downhole

R4ARD15

360449

7789950

293.992

391.84

180

-60

379

380

2m

@ 0.51% Cu and 3.8g/t Au from 379m downhole

R4ARD16

360449.6

7790061

293.917

443.41

175

-67

NSR

R4ARD16

R4ARD20

360586.1

7789954

293.943

426.35

176

-62

219

220

2m

@ 0.72% Cu and 0.03g/t Au from 219m downhole

R4ARD20

360586.1

7789954

293.943

426.35

176

-62

226

227

11m @ 1.4% Cu and 0.94g/t Au from 226m downhole

R4ARD20

360586.1

7789954

293.943

426.35

176

-62

242

243

2m

@ 0.62% Cu and 0.3g/t Au from 242m downhole

R4ARD20

360586.1

7789954

293.943

426.35

176

-62

257

258

2m

@ 0.56% Cu and 1.55g/t Au from 257m downhole

R4ARD20

360586.1

7789954

293.943

426.35

176

-62

311

312

2m

@ 1.03% Cu and 3.35g/t Au from 311m downhole

R4ARD20

360586.1

7789954

293.943

426.35

176

-62

320

321

2m

@ 0.68% Cu and 0.17g/t Au from 320m downhole

R4ARD21

360299.8

7790156

294.042

441.24

173

-61

306

307

23m @ 1.65% Cu and 0.08g/t Au from 306m downhole

R4ARD21

360299.8

7790156

294.042

441.24

173

-61

309

310

6m

@ 2.76% Cu and 0.11g/t Au from 309m downhole

R4ARD21

360299.8

7790156

294.042

441.24

173

-61

333

334

2m

@ 0.69% Cu and 0.02g/t Au from 333m downhole

R4ARD21

360299.8

7790156

294.042

441.24

173

-61

339

340

13m @ 1.22% Cu and 0.32g/t Au from 339m downhole

only

February 2, 2022

ASX Announcement

R4ARD21

360299.8

7790156

294.042

441.24

173

-61

349

350

3m

@ 2.7% Cu and 0.48g/t Au from 349m downhole

R4ARD21

360299.8

7790156

294.042

441.24

173

-61

364

365

2m

@ 0.75% Cu and 0.19g/t Au from 364m downhole

R4ARD21

360299.8

7790156

294.042

441.24

173

-61

370

371

16m @ 0.65% Cu and 0.18g/t Au from 370m downhole

R4ARD24

360298.4

7789744

294.081

548.57

355

-62

287

288

3m

@ 0.87% Cu and 0.02g/t Au from 287m downhole

R4ARD24

360298.4

7789744

294.081

548.57

355

-62

295

296

9m

@ 1.71% Cu and 0.02g/t Au from 295m downhole

R4ARD24

360298.4

7789744

294.081

548.57

355

-62

309

310

12m @ 0.8% Cu and 0.08g/t Au from 309m downhole

use

360298.4

7789744

294.081

548.57

355

-62

377

378

2m

@ 2.01% Cu and 0.12g/t Au from 377m downhole

R4ARD24

R4ARD25-1

360299.1

7790171

294.044

308

176

-64

303

304

3m

@ 3.28% Cu and 0.2g/t Au from 303m downhole

R4ARD25-1

360299.1

7790171

294.044

308

176

-64

320

321

4m

@ 0.63% Cu and 0.02g/t Au from 320m downhole

R4ARD25-1

360299.1

7790171

294.044

308

176

-64

328

329

2m

@ 1.15% Cu and 0.03g/t Au from 328m downhole

R4ARD25-1

360299.1

7790171

294.044

308

176

-64

393

394

2m

@ 1.01% Cu and 0.65g/t Au from 393m downhole

R4ARD26

360299

7790172

294.078

462.2

176

-65

334

335

2m

@ 0.53% Cu and 0.01g/t Au from 334m downhole

R4ARD26

360299

7790172

294.078

462.2

176

-65

396

397

7m

@ 0.64% Cu and 0.02g/t Au from 396m downhole

R4ARD27

360300.3

7790142

293.984

447.34

176

-61.5

309

310

17m @ 1.78% Cu and 0.03g/t Au from 309m downhole

R4ARD27

R4ARD27

360300.3

7790142

293.984

447.34

176

-61.5

317

318

5m

@ 3.44% Cu and 0.03g/t Au from 317m downhole

R4ARD27

360300.3

7790142

293.984

447.34

176

-61.5

335

336

2m

@ 0.49% Cu and 0.01g/t Au from 335m downhole

R4ARD27

360300.3

7790142

293.984

447.34

176

-61.5

349

350

2m

@ 1.19% Cu and 0.06g/t Au from 349m downhole

R4ARD27

360300.3

7790142

293.984

447.34

176

-61.5

356

357

8m

@ 0.9% Cu and 0.17g/t Au from 356m downhole

R4ARD27

360300.3

7790142

293.984

447.34

176

-61.5

368

369

6m

@ 0.87% Cu and 0.16g/t Au from 368m downhole

R4ARD28

360260.2

7790158

294.023

474.07

176

-64

314

315

7m

@ 0.56% Cu and 0.01g/t Au from 314m downhole

R4ARD28

360260.2

7790158

294.023

474.07

176

-64

333

334

17m @ 1.44% Cu and 0.35g/t Au from 333m downhole

R4ARD28

360260.2

7790158

294.023

474.07

176

-64

339

340

3m

@ 2.67% Cu and 0.53g/t Au from 339m downhole

R4ARD28

360260.2

7790158

294.023

474.07

176

-64

353

354

7m

@ 0.92% Cu and 0.1g/t Au from 353m downhole

R4ARD28

360260.2

7790158

294.023

474.07

176

-64

378

379

21m @ 2.37% Cu and 0.87g/t Au from 378m downhole

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castile Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net income 2021 -1,06 M -0,75 M -0,75 M
Net cash 2021 11,2 M 7,96 M 7,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 -41,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,9 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 277x
EV / Sales 2021 416x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CASTILE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castile Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Hepburn Managing Director & Director
Peter Gerard Cook Non-Executive Chairman
John Richard Braham Independent Non-Executive Director
Jake W. Russell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sebastian Henryk Andre Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTILE RESOURCES LIMITED-7.32%24
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.69%165 247
RIO TINTO PLC5.99%116 008
GLENCORE PLC2.15%67 288
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.03%52 647
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.78%33 384