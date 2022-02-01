Castile Resources : Copper at Rover 4 Adds to Plans at Rover 1

only February 2, 2022 ASX Announcement COPPER AT ROVER 4 ADDS TO PLANS AT ROVER 1 Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST) ("Castile" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has completed due diligence n the Rover 4 Prospect approximately 2.5 km north of Rover 1. Castile acquired the tenure outright prior to its demerger from Westgold in August 2019 from Andromeda Metals Ltd (previously Adelaide Resources Limited). Most of the previous work was completed by Adelaide Resources Limited in the early 2000's with drill results announced to the ASX at various times. A total of 48 diamond holes have been drilled at Rover 4 (see "Rover 4 - Historic Copper Intercepts" page 4 of this announcement) and this data has been reviewed and assessed to allow Castile to report it according to JORC 2012 tandards of disclosure. The drilling has returned a number of thick copper intercepts with potential to become a ignificant additional pod of ore accessible by the planned decline for Rover 1. Significant intercepts from Rover 4 include: use Hole R4ARD28 21m @ 2.37% Cu, 0.87g/t Au and 0.01% Co from 378m (est. True Width of 18m). personalFor Hole R4ARD52 28m @ 1.61% Cu, 0.40 g/t Au and 0.01% Co from 221m (est. True Width of 25m). Hole R4ARD40 21m @ 1.83% Cu, 1.25g/t Au and 0.01% Co from 212m (est. True Width of 18m). Hole R4ARD21 23m @ 1.65% Cu, 0.08g/t Au and 0.02% Co from 306m (est. True Width of 19m). Hole R4ARD10 17m @ 1.89% Cu, 0.15g/t Au and 0.01% Co from 220m (est. True Width of 17m). Hole R4ARD27 17m @ 1.78% Cu, 0.03g/t Au and 0.06% Co from 309m (est. True Width of 13m). Other holes of interest include: Hole R4ARD63 5m @ 3.90% Cu and 0.50g/t Au inc 1m @ 7.55% Cu and 1.52g/t Au from 314m Hole R4ARD20 11m @ 1.40% Cu and 0.90g/t Au inc 1m @ 6.30% Cu and 0.07g/t Au from 226m Figure 1 : Oblique View of Rover 4 Facing North East

Figure 2 : Schematic of Rover 1 Engineering Design with Rover 4 Location Facing West Figure 3 : Plan View of Rover 1 Proposed Engineering Design with Rover 4 Location only February 2, 2022 ASX Announcement The oblique sectional view of Rover 4 attached above shows the Rover 4 prospect is another IOCG type deposit manifesting as a strong magnetic anomaly under the cover of the West Wiso basin rocks. It depicts both the ironstone a d copper intercepts within it suggesting that compared to Rover 1 the mineralisation is shallow and is expected to pr ject to the un-conforming West Wiso basin rock contact. The shallowest copper intercept begins at 135m vertical depth (149m downhole) in Hole R4ARD042 and sits within metres of the planned access decline to the Rover 1 deposit. The deepest mineralisation is around 350m vertical depth and the useironstones alteration appears open down plunge. Coincidentally the iron stone appears to plunge to the south-east and the strong zones of IOCG ore dip at approximately 15 degrees which coincidentally is similar to the gradient of the planned decline access to the Rover 1 orebody. personalFor

onlyMark Hepburn, Managing Director of Castile, commented: ASX AnnouncementFebruary 2, 2022 "The review work completed at the Rover 4 prospect provides another opportunity for expansions to the Rover 1 mining strategy. Whilst there have been 48 holes already completed at Rover 4, we will still require some additional drilling before we can produce a resource and reserve estimate. We have now completed the required infill drilling at Rover 1 and usecommenced design and evaluation studies. The proximity of Rover 4 to the planned decline and infrastructure for Rover 1 will further enhance the economics in our studies." Mark Hepburn Managing Director Castile Resources Limited personalFor further information please contact: info@castile.com.au Phone: +61 89488 4480 Castile Resources Limited 7/189 St Georges Terrace Perth, WA, 6000 This announcement was approved for release by Castile's Managing Director, Mark Hepburn Competent Person Statement The exploration results contained in this report are based on, and fairly and accurately represent the information and supporting documentation prepared by Mark Savage. Mr Savage is a full-time employee of Castile, and a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Savage has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent P rson as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Savage consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the ex loration results in the form and context in which they appear. Forward Looking Statements ForCe tain statements in this report relate to the future, including forward looking statements relating to Castile's financial p sition and strategy. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Castile to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement and deviations are both normal and to be expected. Other than required by law, neither Castile, their officers nor any other person gives any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those statements.

only February 2, 2022 ASX Announcement ROVER 4 - HISTORIC SIGNIFICANT COPPER INTERCEPTS hole_id MGA_E MGA_N RL EOH MGA_Azi Dip depth_from depth_to Cu%_Ave SigInt R4ARD05 360328.3 7789846 294.075 483.9 360 -60 281 282 11m @ 0.55% Cu and 0.03g/t Au from 281m downhole R4ARD05 360328.3 7789846 294.075 483.9 360 -60 309 310 3m @ 1.2% Cu and 0.02g/t Au from 309m downhole R4ARD06 360330 7789693 295 483.9 360 -64 338 339 5m @ 0.75% Cu and 0.69g/t Au from 338m downhole R4ARD10 360488.5 7789810 294.088 348 360 -90 220 221 17m @ 1.89% Cu and 0.15g/t Au from 220m downhole use 360488.5 7789810 294.088 348 360 -90 225 226 5m @ 3.29% Cu and 0.21g/t Au from 225m downhole R4ARD10 R4ARD11 360489.3 7789733 294.055 306.19 360 -90 NSR R4ARD13 360487.5 7789884 294.154 195.73 360 -90 NSR R4ARD14 360490 7789850 295 331.33 360 -90 195 196 3m @ 1.42% Cu and 0.04g/t Au from 195m downhole R4ARD14 360490 7789850 295 331.33 360 -90 267 268 3m @ 0.63% Cu and 13.4g/t Au from 267m downhole R4ARD15 360449 7789950 293.992 391.84 180 -60 333 334 2m @ 0.65% Cu and 3.37g/t Au from 333m downhole R4ARD15 360449 7789950 293.992 391.84 180 -60 379 380 2m @ 0.51% Cu and 3.8g/t Au from 379m downhole personalr 360449.6 7790061 293.917 443.41 175 -67 NSR R4ARD16 R4ARD20 360586.1 7789954 293.943 426.35 176 -62 219 220 2m @ 0.72% Cu and 0.03g/t Au from 219m downhole R4ARD20 360586.1 7789954 293.943 426.35 176 -62 226 227 11m @ 1.4% Cu and 0.94g/t Au from 226m downhole R4ARD20 360586.1 7789954 293.943 426.35 176 -62 242 243 2m @ 0.62% Cu and 0.3g/t Au from 242m downhole R4ARD20 360586.1 7789954 293.943 426.35 176 -62 257 258 2m @ 0.56% Cu and 1.55g/t Au from 257m downhole R4ARD20 360586.1 7789954 293.943 426.35 176 -62 311 312 2m @ 1.03% Cu and 3.35g/t Au from 311m downhole R4ARD20 360586.1 7789954 293.943 426.35 176 -62 320 321 2m @ 0.68% Cu and 0.17g/t Au from 320m downhole R4ARD21 360299.8 7790156 294.042 441.24 173 -61 306 307 23m @ 1.65% Cu and 0.08g/t Au from 306m downhole R4ARD21 360299.8 7790156 294.042 441.24 173 -61 309 310 6m @ 2.76% Cu and 0.11g/t Au from 309m downhole R4ARD21 360299.8 7790156 294.042 441.24 173 -61 333 334 2m @ 0.69% Cu and 0.02g/t Au from 333m downhole R4ARD21 360299.8 7790156 294.042 441.24 173 -61 339 340 13m @ 1.22% Cu and 0.32g/t Au from 339m downhole