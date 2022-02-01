Castile Resources : Copper at Rover 4 Adds to Plans at Rover 1

|
February 2, 2022
ASX Announcement
COPPER AT ROVER 4 ADDS TO PLANS AT ROVER 1
Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST) ("Castile" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has completed due diligence on the Rover 4 Prospect approximately 2.5 km north of Rover 1. Castile acquired the tenure outright prior to its demerger from Westgold in August 2019 from Andromeda Metals Ltd (previously Adelaide Resources Limited). Most of the previous work was completed by Adelaide Resources Limited in the early 2000's with drill results announced to the ASX at various times. A total of 48 diamond holes have been drilled at Rover 4 (see "Rover 4 - Historic Copper Intercepts" page 4 of this announcement) and this data has been reviewed and assessed to allow Castile to report it according to JORC 2012 standards of disclosure. The drilling has returned a number of thick copper intercepts with potential to become a
significant additional pod of ore accessible by the planned decline for Rover 1.
Significant intercepts from Rover 4 include:
use
Hole R4ARD28 21m @
2.37% Cu, 0.87g/t Au and 0.01% Co from 378m (est. True Width of 18m).
personalFor
Hole R4ARD52 28m @
|
1.61% Cu, 0.40 g/t Au and 0.01% Co from 221m (est. True Width of 25m).
|
Hole R4ARD40 21m @
|
1.83% Cu, 1.25g/t Au and 0.01% Co from 212m (est. True Width of 18m).
|
Hole R4ARD21 23m @
|
1.65% Cu, 0.08g/t Au and 0.02% Co from 306m (est. True Width of 19m).
|
Hole R4ARD10 17m
@
1.89% Cu, 0.15g/t Au and 0.01% Co from 220m (est. True Width of 17m).
Hole R4ARD27 17m
@
1.78% Cu, 0.03g/t Au and 0.06% Co from 309m (est. True Width of 13m).
|
Other holes of interest include:
Hole R4ARD63 5m @ 3.90% Cu and 0.50g/t Au inc 1m @ 7.55% Cu and 1.52g/t Au from 314m
Hole R4ARD20 11m
@
1.40% Cu and 0.90g/t Au inc 1m @ 6.30% Cu and 0.07g/t Au from 226m
Figure 1 : Oblique View of Rover 4 Facing North East
Figure 2 : Schematic of Rover 1 Engineering Design with Rover 4 Location Facing West
Figure 3 : Plan View of Rover 1 Proposed Engineering Design with Rover 4 Location
The oblique sectional view of Rover 4 attached above shows the Rover 4 prospect is another IOCG type deposit manifesting as a strong magnetic anomaly under the cover of the West Wiso basin rocks. It depicts both the ironstone and copper intercepts within it suggesting that compared to Rover 1 the mineralisation is shallow and is expected to project to the un-conforming West Wiso basin rock contact.
The shallowest copper intercept begins at 135m vertical depth (149m downhole) in Hole R4ARD042 and sits within metres of the planned access decline to the Rover 1 deposit. The deepest mineralisation is around 350m vertical depth and the
ironstones alteration appears open down plunge.
Coincidentally the iron stone appears to plunge to the south-east and the strong zones of IOCG ore dip at approximately 15 degrees which coincidentally is similar to the gradient of the planned decline access to the Rover 1 orebody.
personalFor
onlyMark Hepburn, Managing Director of Castile, commented:
commenced design and evaluation studies. The proximity of Rover 4 to the planned decline and infrastructure for Rover 1 will further enhance the economics in our studies."
usecommenced design and evaluation studies. The proximity of Rover 4 to the planned decline and infrastructure for Rover 1 will further enhance the economics in our studies."
Mark Hepburn Managing Director Castile Resources Limited
For further information please contact: info@castile.com.au
Phone: +61 89488 4480
Castile Resources Limited
7/189 St Georges Terrace Perth, WA, 6000
This announcement was approved for release by Castile's Managing Director, Mark Hepburn
