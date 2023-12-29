Castile Resources Limited announced the following board changes effective from the 1 January 2024. Mr. Michael Poepjes will join the board of Castile Resources as an Executive Director and Chief Technical Officer. Mr. Poepjes is a Mining Engineer with over 20 years' of extensive experience in the mining industry including designing and operating underground mines.

He has been employed by Castile since January 2020 and has been instrumental in planning the development of Castile's asset, the Rover 1 Project, near Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory. Mr. Poepjes has been a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors since 2021, graduating from their Company Directors course in 2022 and has been a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) since 1996. Mr. Poepjes will receive a remuneration package of $250,000 per annum excluding superannuation.

Mr. John Braham will leave the board as of 1 January 2024 as the company transitions into the next phase of the Rover 1 Project. Mr. Braham's contribution and experience over the last four years has been invaluable to the growth and development of Castile Resources. His involvement with the Northern Territory Mineral Task Force which handed down its findings in early 2023 has led to many positive changes and initiatives within the Northern Territory mining and exploration sector.

The Board and Employees of Castile Resources would like to thank Mr. Braham for his service to the Company over the last four years.