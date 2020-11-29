Castillo Copper : Assays verify up to 4.14% Cu at Big One Deposit

Assays verify shallow copper mineralisation up to

4.14% Cu at Big One Deposit

Assay results on visually logged mineralised intersections 1 verified shallow copper mineralisation - up to 4.14% Cu - apparent within four drill-holes at the Big One Deposit, with the best economic intercepts being:

RC_213: 7m @ 1.37% Cu from 57m incl: 3m @ 2.18% Cu from 58m

RC_211: 1m @ 4.14% Cu from 65m

RC_206: 7m @ 0.54% Cu from 55m incl: 2m @ 1.35% Cu from 60m

RC_207: 4m @ 0.43% Cu from 85m incl: 2m @ 1.03% Cu from 85m

This represents a solid start to the current drilling campaign, as there are still 28 drill-holes to complete, and starts to build on results from an earlier program which produced significant intercepts, up to 28.4% Cu 2 , including:

B07: 3m @ 12.25% Cu from 42m incl: 2m @ 17.87% Cu from 43m; and 1m @ 28.4% Cu from 44m

B05: 8m @ 2.33% Cu from 44m incl: 6m @ 3.00% Cu from 45m; and 5m

3.28% Cu from 45m

B06: 4m @ 2.20% Cu from 44m incl: 2m @ 3.19% Cu from 46m and 1m

3.63% Cu from 47m

B25: 6m @ 1.55% Cu from 66m incl: 5m @ 1.79% Cu from 66m and 2m

2.08% Cu from 66m

B02: 4m @ 1.45% Cu from 36m incl: 1m @ 2.48% Cu from 37m

B26: 3m @ 1.36% Cu from 73m incl: 2m @ 2.29% Cu from 73m and 1m

1.02% Cu from 74m



Based on initial interpretations, CCZ's geology team believe the intercepts from RC_213, RC_211, RC_206 & RC_207 likely intersected mineralisation in the transitional zone between the oxide and sulphide domains: This is consistent with earlier observations that confirmed visible malachite (oxide) and chalcocite (sulphide) in RC chips 1 , but further data points are required

As a result of reconciling these early results with the geological model, the remainder of the drilling campaign has been re- optimised to maximise the exploration potential

Assay results for the full seven drill-holes completed are being finalised and are expected to be returned shortly

***

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "With the copper price near a seven-year high, coupled with favourable global fundamentals moving forward, the Board's strategic intent to transform CCZ into a mid-tier copper group is gaining momentum. Consequently, we are delighted with the initial assay results from the Big One Deposit which highlight that our drilling team has intersected shallow copper mineralisation. We have a busy forward agenda which will generate significant forward news flow over the balance of the year."

Castillo Copper's UK-basedDirector Ged Hall remarked: "The hard work identifying the Big One Deposit as a viable prospect has paid off, as the first batch of assay results hit the sweet spot. Our UK investors are looking forward to further news flow as by the conclusion of the current drilling campaign, we'll have an excellent understanding of the potential scalability the Big One Deposit can deliver."