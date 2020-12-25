Log in
CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

(CCZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/24
0.0335 AUD   +1.52%
CASTILLO COPPER : Assays verify up to 4.14% Cu at Big One Depo
PU
CASTILLO COPPER : Shallow Visible Copper Oxides & Sulphides at Big
PU
CASTILLO COPPER : Change of Director's Interest Notice - H
PU
Castillo Copper : Change of Director's Interest Notice - H

12/25/2020 | 04:15pm EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

ABN

52 137 606 476

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Gerrard Hall

Date of last notice

6 October 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Felix Gerrard Hall (Gerrard Halls Son)

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

1 December 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Mr G Hall & Mrs Z A Hall

- 8,041,176 fully paid ordinary shares

Mr G Hall

- 3,000,000 unlisted $0.05 options

expiring 2 December 2022

- 3,000,000 unlisted $0.05 options

expiring 30 September 2023

- 2,941,176 unlisted £0.028 options

expiring 1 September 2023

Class

Ordinary shares represented by LSE

depositary interest

Number acquired

100,661

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

GBP 2,411 (~AUD 4,368)

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Mr G Hall & Mrs Z A Hall

- 8,041,176 fully paid ordinary shares

Mr Felix Gerrard Hall

- 100,661 fully paid ordinary shares

Mr G Hall

- 3,000,000 unlisted $0.05 options

expiring 2 December 2022

- 3,000,000 unlisted $0.05 options

expiring 30 September 2023

- 2,941,176 unlisted £0.028 options

expiring 1 September 2023

Nature of change

On- market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest

N/A

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which

the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - Closed Period

Were the interests in the securities or

No

contracts detailed above traded during a

+closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided

N/A

to allow the trade to proceed during this

period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on

N/A

what date was this provided?

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 21:14:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,84 M -1,40 M -1,40 M
Net cash 2020 3,13 M 2,38 M 2,38 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,1 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Paull Managing Director & Director
Robert Norman Scott Non-Executive Chairman
Gerrard Hall Non-Executive Director
Dale Hanna Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED97.06%26
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL2.55%49 578
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION50.89%49 554
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.88.95%36 017
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.25.15%15 394
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.27.29%11 882
