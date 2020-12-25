Castillo Copper : Change of Director's Interest Notice - H
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Name of entity
CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED
ABN
52 137 606 476
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Gerrard Hall
Date of last notice
6 October 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Mr Felix Gerrard Hall (Gerrard Halls Son)
Date of change
1 December 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Mr G Hall & Mrs Z A Hall
- 8,041,176 fully paid ordinary shares
Mr G Hall
- 3,000,000 unlisted $0.05 options
expiring 2 December 2022
- 3,000,000 unlisted $0.05 options
expiring 30 September 2023
- 2,941,176 unlisted £0.028 options
expiring 1 September 2023
Class
Ordinary shares represented by LSE
depositary interest
Number acquired
100,661
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
GBP 2,411 (~AUD 4,368)
No. of securities held after change
Mr G Hall & Mrs Z A Hall
- 8,041,176 fully paid ordinary shares
Mr Felix Gerrard Hall
- 100,661 fully paid ordinary shares
Mr G Hall
- 3,000,000 unlisted $0.05 options
expiring 2 December 2022
- 3,000,000 unlisted $0.05 options
expiring 30 September 2023
- 2,941,176 unlisted £0.028 options
expiring 1 September 2023
Nature of change
On- market trade
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest
N/A
related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - Closed Period
Were the interests in the securities or
No
contracts detailed above traded during a
If so, was prior written clearance provided
N/A
