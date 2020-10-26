Castillo Copper : Drilling commences at Big One Deposit - Mt Oxide Project

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "After considerable hard work from all stakeholders, the Board is delighted that drilling has now commenced at the Big One Deposit in our core Mt Oxide Project. As the geology team will be sending samples for analysis at regular intervals, we will be providing regular updates on findings over the course of the campaign."

to 28.4% Cu with the best high- grade economic intercept 3m @ 12.25% Cu from 42m incl: 2m @ 17.87% Cu from 43m; and 1m @ 28.4% Cu from 44m (B07)

The drilling campaign's overall objective is to verify scalability via the extension of known mineralisation, especially how deep

CCZ is delighted to confirm that drilling has now commenced at Big One Deposit - within the Mt Oxide Project - and will then progress to the Arya Prospect

Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ") is pleased to announce that drilling is now underway at the Big One Deposit, within the core Mt Oxide Project (Appendix A) and will then move to the Arya Prospect.

BIG ONE DEPOSIT DRILLING CAMPAIGN

To re-cap and summarise, the details of the Big One Deposit drilling campaign are as follows:

RC drilling program comprising 35 drill-holes, up to ~4,385m, focused on a strike length of ~580m by ~120m. The proposed total drill hole depths range from ~50m up to ~250m, which equates to vertical depth drilling targets 1 between ~26m to ~190m below surface.

drill-holes, up to ~4,385m, focused on a strike length of ~580m by ~120m. The proposed total drill hole depths range from ~50m up to ~250m, which equates to vertical depth drilling targets between ~26m to ~190m below surface. Incrementally, the Diamond Drill program comprises two drill-holes, up to ~160m, which will focus on shallow supergene mineralisation targets 1 at vertical depths ranging from ~26 to ~52m.

The configuration of the planned drill-holes, within the ~580m by ~120m strike zone, ranges from ~20m up to ~100m apart (Figure 2). Upon completion of the campaign, CCZ should have considerable insights about the scalability of the Big One Deposit by targeting an incremental parallel structure from known mineralisation1.

FIGURE 2: RC & DD DRILLING TARGETS AT BIG ONE DEPOSIT

2