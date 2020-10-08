Castillo Copper : Drilling logistics largely finalised at Mt Oxide Project

Drilling logistics largely finalised ahead of campaign commencing at the Mt Oxide Project
CCZ's geology team have largely finalised all necessary logistics with key stakeholders, enabling the drilling campaign at the Mt Oxide Project to commence by mid-month as planned:
Notably, the contract with Depco Drilling1 has been formalised, with compensation terms including a material proportion in script and voluntary escrow period reflecting the driller's confidence in the Mt Oxide Project
In principle, the landowner has agreed suitable access routes which is expected to result in drilling starting at the high-grade Big One Deposit2 then move on to the Arya Prospect3
Members of the geology and logistic teams recently visited the Arya Prospect to facilitate refining the best access route and fully optimise the test-drill targets:
They reaffirmed the drilling program for the Arya Prospect comprises 3,432m over 14 drill-holes, within an area 1,500m by 1,000m that targets near surface and deeper geophysical anomalies3
Notably, three deep vertical drill-holes will target the interpreted massive sulphide bedrock conductor (EG01) that is ~130m thick with dimensions ~1,500m by ~450m and ~426m deep3
The remaining drill-holes will focus on shallow anomalies, EG02 & EG10, interpreted to be supergene mineralisation - both are ~25m below surface and ~25m thick, with dimensions ~160m by 50m / ~270m by 280m respectively3
BHP, which found EG01, EG02 and EG10 in the 1990s, and other groups conducted rock chip sampling4 at surface, with assays confirming high-grade supergene copper mineralisation up to 7,400ppm Cu4 and 18,400ppm Cu5 respectively
The overall objective of the campaign at the Arya Prospect is proving a clear nexus between the interpreted supergene copper mineralisation at surface and massive sulphides at depth
***
Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "It's pleasing to report that all logistics to commence the drilling campaign at the Mt Oxide Project are now in place. In particular, we are delighted our drilling contractor has agreed to be partly compensated in script, as that reflects a high degree of confidence in the Mt Oxide Project. Work is slated to commence at the high-grade Big One Deposit, then move on to the Arya Prospect where there are three principle interpreted targets including a sizeable potential massive sulphide conductor that is 130m thick."
Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ") is pleased to announce that all drilling logistics for the upcoming campaign the Mt Oxide Project (Appendix A) are now finalised. As such, the program is on track to commence by mid-month, with agreement from the principle landowner that work will commence at the high-grade Big One Deposit followed by the Arya Prospect.
Pleasingly, the contract with Depco Drilling has now been formalised, with compensation terms comprising a significant proportion in script which will be voluntarily escrowed for a period, which clearly reflects the driller's confidence in the Mt Oxide Project.
SITE VISIT TO ARYA PROSPECT
Members of the geology and logistic teams recently visited the Arya Prospect (Figures 1 & 2) in order to determine the ideal access route and fully optimse the test drill targets. Under the current plan, while the drilling team are working on Big One Deposit, which is estimated to take 3-4 weeks, the logistics team will complete the access road to Arya Project so it can accommodate heavy equipment. Concurrently, the geology team will conduct more thorough site inspections and then peg the drill sites ahead.
FIGURE 1: SITE VISIT TO ARYA PROSPECT - LOOKING 30 DEGREES NORTH
Position: Looking 30°mag north from 350981mE 7865292mN
Source: CCZ geology team
2
FIGURE 2: SITE VISIT TO ARYA PROSPECT - LOOKING 70 DEGREES NORTH
Location: Looking 70°mag north from 350981mE 7865292mN
Source: CCZ geology team
To recap, the drilling campaign for the Arya prospect will comprise 3,432m over 14 drill-holes within an area 1,500m by 1,000m that will target near surface and deeper geophysical anomalies (Figure 3).
In terms of specifics, three deep vertical drill-holes, that are spaced ~210m apart, are slated for the interpreted potential massive sulphide bedrock conductor EG01. This anomaly is interpreted to be 130m thick, with dimensions 1,500m by 450m, and ~426m deep3.
The remaining 11 drill-holes will target EG02, EG10 and several highly anomalous peaks at shallower depths. Specifically, EG02 and EG10, which are interpreted to comprise supergene mineralisation, are 25m below surface, 25m thick with dimensions ~160m by 50m / ~270m by 280m respectively1.
Further, work done by BHP4 and other groups confirmed high-grade supergene copper mineralisation at surface, based on assayed rock chip samples, up to 7,400ppm Cu4and 18,400ppm Cu5 respectively. More significantly, BHP4 discovered EG01, EG02 and EG10 in the 1990s but due to exogenous factors at the time, possibly the prevailing base metal downturn, did not follow through and drill the targets.
As there is a probable link between supergene copper mineralisation at surface and massive sulphides at depth, the primary objective of CCZ's upcoming campaign at the Arya prospect is to secure demonstrable proof.
3
FIGURE 3: DRILLING TARGETS AT ARYA PROSPECT
Source: Xplore Resources (refer to CCZ ASX Release - 10 June 2020)
Next steps
There are several upcoming mutually exclusive events, including:
Drilling commencing at Mt Oxide Project,
Updates on Cangai Copper Mine and Broken Hill Projects; and
Update on Mkushi Project in Zambia.
For and on behalf of Castillo Copper
Simon Paull
Managing Director
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:44:09 UTC