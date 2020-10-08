Castillo Copper : Drilling logistics largely finalised at Mt Oxide Project

Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ") is pleased to announce that all drilling logistics for the upcoming campaign the Mt Oxide Project (Appendix A) are now finalised. As such, the program is on track to commence by mid-month, with agreement from the principle landowner that work will commence at the high-grade Big One Deposit followed by the Arya Prospect.

Pleasingly, the contract with Depco Drilling has now been formalised, with compensation terms comprising a significant proportion in script which will be voluntarily escrowed for a period, which clearly reflects the driller's confidence in the Mt Oxide Project.

SITE VISIT TO ARYA PROSPECT

Members of the geology and logistic teams recently visited the Arya Prospect (Figures 1 & 2) in order to determine the ideal access route and fully optimse the test drill targets. Under the current plan, while the drilling team are working on Big One Deposit, which is estimated to take 3-4 weeks, the logistics team will complete the access road to Arya Project so it can accommodate heavy equipment. Concurrently, the geology team will conduct more thorough site inspections and then peg the drill sites ahead.

FIGURE 1: SITE VISIT TO ARYA PROSPECT - LOOKING 30 DEGREES NORTH

Position: Looking 30°mag north from 350981mE 7865292mN

Source: CCZ geology team