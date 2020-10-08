Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Castillo Copper Limited    CCZ   AU000000CCZ2

CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

(CCZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castillo Copper : Drilling logistics largely finalised at Mt Oxide Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ASX Release

9 October 2020

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ACN 137 606 476

45 Ventnor Avenue West Perth, 6005

Tel: +61 8 6558 0886

Fax: +61 8 6316 3337

Contact:

Simon Paull

Managing Director

E-mail:

info@castillocopper.com

For the latest news:

www.castillocopper.com

Directors / Officers:

Rob Scott

Simon Paull

Gerrard Hall

ASX/ LSE Symbol:

CCZ

Drilling logistics largely finalised ahead of campaign commencing at the Mt Oxide Project

  1. CCZ's geology team have largely finalised all necessary logistics with key stakeholders, enabling the drilling campaign at the Mt Oxide Project to commence by mid-month as planned:
    • Notably, the contract with Depco Drilling1 has been formalised, with compensation terms including a material proportion in script and voluntary escrow period reflecting the driller's confidence in the Mt Oxide Project
  1. In principle, the landowner has agreed suitable access routes which is expected to result in drilling starting at the high-grade Big One Deposit2 then move on to the Arya Prospect3
  1. Members of the geology and logistic teams recently visited the Arya Prospect to facilitate refining the best access route and fully optimise the test-drill targets:
    • They reaffirmed the drilling program for the Arya Prospect comprises 3,432m over 14 drill-holes, within an area 1,500m by 1,000m that targets near surface and deeper geophysical anomalies3
    • Notably, three deep vertical drill-holes will target the interpreted massive sulphide bedrock conductor (EG01) that is ~130m thick with dimensions ~1,500m by ~450m and ~426m deep3
    • The remaining drill-holes will focus on shallow anomalies, EG02 & EG10, interpreted to be supergene mineralisation - both are ~25m below surface and ~25m thick, with dimensions ~160m by 50m / ~270m by 280m respectively3
  1. BHP, which found EG01, EG02 and EG10 in the 1990s, and other groups conducted rock chip sampling4 at surface, with assays confirming high-grade supergene copper mineralisation up to 7,400ppm Cu4 and 18,400ppm Cu5 respectively
  1. The overall objective of the campaign at the Arya Prospect is proving a clear nexus between the interpreted supergene copper mineralisation at surface and massive sulphides at depth

***

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "It's pleasing to report that all logistics to commence the drilling campaign at the Mt Oxide Project are now in place. In particular, we are delighted our drilling contractor has agreed to be partly compensated in script, as that reflects a high degree of confidence in the Mt Oxide Project. Work is slated to commence at the high-grade Big One Deposit, then move on to the Arya Prospect where there are three principle interpreted targets including a sizeable potential massive sulphide conductor that is 130m thick."

Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ") is pleased to announce that all drilling logistics for the upcoming campaign the Mt Oxide Project (Appendix A) are now finalised. As such, the program is on track to commence by mid-month, with agreement from the principle landowner that work will commence at the high-grade Big One Deposit followed by the Arya Prospect.

Pleasingly, the contract with Depco Drilling has now been formalised, with compensation terms comprising a significant proportion in script which will be voluntarily escrowed for a period, which clearly reflects the driller's confidence in the Mt Oxide Project.

SITE VISIT TO ARYA PROSPECT

Members of the geology and logistic teams recently visited the Arya Prospect (Figures 1 & 2) in order to determine the ideal access route and fully optimse the test drill targets. Under the current plan, while the drilling team are working on Big One Deposit, which is estimated to take 3-4 weeks, the logistics team will complete the access road to Arya Project so it can accommodate heavy equipment. Concurrently, the geology team will conduct more thorough site inspections and then peg the drill sites ahead.

FIGURE 1: SITE VISIT TO ARYA PROSPECT - LOOKING 30 DEGREES NORTH

Position: Looking 30°mag north from 350981mE 7865292mN

Source: CCZ geology team

2

FIGURE 2: SITE VISIT TO ARYA PROSPECT - LOOKING 70 DEGREES NORTH

Location: Looking 70°mag north from 350981mE 7865292mN

Source: CCZ geology team

To recap, the drilling campaign for the Arya prospect will comprise 3,432m over 14 drill-holes within an area 1,500m by 1,000m that will target near surface and deeper geophysical anomalies (Figure 3).

In terms of specifics, three deep vertical drill-holes, that are spaced ~210m apart, are slated for the interpreted potential massive sulphide bedrock conductor EG01. This anomaly is interpreted to be 130m thick, with dimensions 1,500m by 450m, and ~426m deep3.

The remaining 11 drill-holes will target EG02, EG10 and several highly anomalous peaks at shallower depths. Specifically, EG02 and EG10, which are interpreted to comprise supergene mineralisation, are 25m below surface, 25m thick with dimensions ~160m by 50m / ~270m by 280m respectively1.

Further, work done by BHP4 and other groups confirmed high-grade supergene copper mineralisation at surface, based on assayed rock chip samples, up to 7,400ppm Cu4 and 18,400ppm Cu5 respectively. More significantly, BHP4 discovered EG01, EG02 and EG10 in the 1990s but due to exogenous factors at the time, possibly the prevailing base metal downturn, did not follow through and drill the targets.

As there is a probable link between supergene copper mineralisation at surface and massive sulphides at depth, the primary objective of CCZ's upcoming campaign at the Arya prospect is to secure demonstrable proof.

3

FIGURE 3: DRILLING TARGETS AT ARYA PROSPECT

Source: Xplore Resources (refer to CCZ ASX Release - 10 June 2020)

Next steps

There are several upcoming mutually exclusive events, including:

  • Drilling commencing at Mt Oxide Project,
  • Updates on Cangai Copper Mine and Broken Hill Projects; and
  • Update on Mkushi Project in Zambia.

For and on behalf of Castillo Copper

Simon Paull

Managing Director

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED
05:46pCASTILLO COPPER : Drilling logistics largely finalised at Mt Oxide Project
PU
10/06CASTILLO COPPER : Change of Director's Interest Notice - G Hall (amended)
PU
10/06CASTILLO COPPER : ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1
PU
10/05CASTILLO COPPER : Eldorado Prospective for Structurally Controlled Copper
PU
10/04CASTILLO COPPER : Change of Director's Interest Notice - G Hall
PU
10/04CASTILLO COPPER : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Paull
PU
10/04CASTILLO COPPER : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Scott
PU
10/02CASTILLO COPPER : Appendix 2A
PU
10/02CASTILLO COPPER : Appendix 3G
PU
10/02CASTILLO COPPER : Results of Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,84 M -1,32 M -1,32 M
Net cash 2020 3,13 M 2,24 M 2,24 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,6 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castillo Copper Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Paull Managing Director & Director
Robert Norman Scott Chairman
Gerrard Hall Non-Executive Director
Dale Hanna Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED141.18%30
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-22.42%37 504
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.99%36 450
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.28.66%22 829
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-12.57%11 124
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.09%8 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group