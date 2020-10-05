Log in
Castillo Copper : Eldorado Prospective for Structurally Controlled Copper

10/05/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ASX Release

6 October 2020

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ACN 137 606 476

45 Ventnor Avenue,

West Perth,

Western Australia 6005

Tel: +61 8 9389 4407

Contact:

Simon Paull

Managing Director

E-mail:

info@castillocopper.com

For the latest news:

www.castillocopper.com

Directors / Officers:

Rob Scott

Simon Paull

Gerrard Hall

ASX/LSE Symbol:

CCZ

Mt Oxide Project review complete; Eldorado prospective for structurally controlled copper

  1. To conclude the Mt Oxide Project geological review (Appendix A1),
    CCZ's geology team have interpreted the Eldorado prospect, which is circa 4km south-east from the Arya prospect, to be prospective for structurally controlled copper mineralisation
  1. Analysing historic assayed soil samples, CCZ's geology team verified there are several anomalous geochemical zones within two well defined soil grids - Grid A and Eldorado - that have elevated non-coincidentcopper-gold readings requiring follow up:
    Grid A (SE quadrant):
    • Soil sampling identified anomalous copper values over a 200m by 500m area up to 310ppm Cu1;
    • Rock chip samples returned anomalous copper up to 5,400ppm Cu1 over a 320m by 600m area which is circa 650m south-east of the historic Eldorado copper workings; and
    • Notably, the anomalous copper values may be linked with a major NNE trending fault

Eldorado (NW quadrant):

  • A 200m by 500m area, with anomalous gold up to 20ppb Au, was identified from soil samples2; and
  • Rock chip sampling returned anomalous gold up to 35ppm Au slightly to the west of the grid boundary2
  1. Although a field trip is key to determine if structurally controlled copper-gold mineralisation is apparent, the Eldorado prospect is the tenth viable target that builds on the cumulative exploration upside
  1. CCZ, Depco Drilling and third-party service providers are on track to mobilise to site mid- month to commence work on the inaugural Mt Oxide drilling campaign

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "The geological review has provided Castillo Copper with invaluable insights into ten viable targets across the Mt Oxide Project. Furthermore, this clearly delivers a significant pipeline of exploratory work ahead, on top of the targeted drilling campaign which is slated to get underway at the Big One Deposit and Arya Prospect shortly."

Castillo Copper's UK Director Ged Hall commented: "Without question, the geological review has provided us with an encyclopedia on various types of copper mineralisation prevalent across the Mt Oxide Project. Encouragingly, as the macro environment for copper remains buoyant, this provides a positive backdrop on the eve of development work ramping up."

Castillo Copper Limited's (ASX: CCZ) geology team have completed reviewing the Eldorado prospect, within the Mt Oxide Project (Appendix A1), interpreting it to be primarily prospective for non-coincident structurally controlled copper and gold mineralisation. To determine the veracity of this interpretation, the next key step is for the geology team to undertake a site visit.

Within two well defined soil grids, Eldorado and Grid A, there are several anomalous geochemical zones with elevated copper-gold readings. Moreover, with reference to Grid A in Figures 1 & 2, soil sampling identified a 200m by 500m area with anomalous copper values up to 310ppm Cu, while rock chips returned up to 5,400ppm Cu1 within a 320m by 600m area. Interestingly, the anomalous copper values could potentially be associated with a significant NNE trending fault.

FIGURE 1: ROCK CHIP SAMPLES WITH CU >250PPM & AU >1PPM

Source: CCZ geology team with information compiled from third parties (refer References 1-6, Appendices C)

2

With reference to the Eldorado grid in Figures 1 & 2, there is a 200m by 500m area with anomalous gold up to 20ppb Au that was identified from soil samples. In addition, rock chip sampling returned anomalous gold up to 35ppm Au which is slightly to the west of the Eldorado soil grid boundary.

FIGURE 2: STREAM SEDIMENT SAMPLES >100PPM CU & >1PPB AU

Source: CCZ geology team with information compiled from third parties (refer References 1-6, Appendices C)

3

Geological review complete

The completion of the Mt Oxide Project geological review has provided significant insights into ten prospects and highlighted an array of differing copper mineralisation styles (Table 1). The next phase of the exploration plan, outside drilling Big One Deposit and Arya prospect, will be site visits to reconcile desk top findings, undertake sampling and determine geophysics programs.

TABLE 1: MINERALISATION SUMMARY FOR THE MT OXIDE PILLAR PROSPECTS

Arya

Sizeable massive sulphide anomaly with IOCG potential

The Wall

Mt Isa style mineralisation

Pancake

Mt Isa style mineralisation with IOCG potential

Johnnies

Shear-hosted copper and supergene ore potential

Crescent

IOCG target with Mt Isa style mineralisation potential

Flapjack

IOCG target with Mt Isa style mineralisation potential

Big One Deposit

Shallow high-grade supergene ore up to 28.4% Cu from drilling intercepts*

Boomerang Mine

Historically produced circa 4,211t high-grade oxide ore grading circa 6% Cu,

with an output of circa 251t Cu*

Valparaisa Prospect

Structurally controlled copper

Eldorado Prospect

Structurally controlled copper

Source: CCZ geology team (* Refer ASX Releases - 14 January, 10 & 19 February 2020)

Next steps

These include:

  • Commencing the drilling program at Mt Oxide Project
  • Broken Hill update
  • Update on Mkushi Project in Zambia
  • Cangai update

For and on behalf of Castillo Copper

Simon Paull

Managing Director

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 21:44:01 UTC
