Castillo Copper : Eldorado Prospective for Structurally Controlled Copper

Mt Oxide Project review complete; Eldorado prospective for structurally controlled copper

To conclude the Mt Oxide Project geological review (Appendix A1),

CCZ's geology team have interpreted the Eldorado prospect, which is circa 4km south-east from the Arya prospect, to be prospective for structurally controlled copper mineralisation

Analysing historic assayed soil samples, CCZ's geology team verified there are several anomalous geochemical zones within two well defined soil grids - Grid A and Eldorado - that have elevated non-coincidentcopper-gold readings requiring follow up:

Grid A (SE quadrant): Soil sampling identified anomalous copper values over a 200m by 500m area up to 310ppm Cu 1 ;

Rock chip samples returned anomalous copper up to 5,400ppm Cu 1 over a 320m by 600m area which is circa 650m south-east of the historic Eldorado copper workings; and

Notably, the anomalous copper values may be linked with a major NNE trending fault

Eldorado (NW quadrant):

A 200m by 500m area, with anomalous gold up to 20ppb Au, was identified from soil samples 2 ; and

Rock chip sampling returned anomalous gold up to 35ppm Au slightly to the west of the grid boundary 2

Although a field trip is key to determine if structurally controlled copper-gold mineralisation is apparent, the Eldorado prospect is the tenth viable target that builds on the cumulative exploration upside

CCZ, Depco Drilling and third-party service providers are on track to mobilise to site mid- month to commence work on the inaugural Mt Oxide drilling campaign

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "The geological review has provided Castillo Copper with invaluable insights into ten viable targets across the Mt Oxide Project. Furthermore, this clearly delivers a significant pipeline of exploratory work ahead, on top of the targeted drilling campaign which is slated to get underway at the Big One Deposit and Arya Prospect shortly."

Castillo Copper's UK Director Ged Hall commented: "Without question, the geological review has provided us with an encyclopedia on various types of copper mineralisation prevalent across the Mt Oxide Project. Encouragingly, as the macro environment for copper remains buoyant, this provides a positive backdrop on the eve of development work ramping up."