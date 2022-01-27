Castillo Copper : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CCZ

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only New +securities ASX +security code +Security description New class - code to be confirmed Unlisted option +Security type ISIN code Options use Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 30/11/2021 Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? personal Yes Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1? No Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued. https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/CCZ/02443710.pdf Options Details +Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.08000000 31/7/2024 Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option For Other

CCZ ORD

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Sign on options issued to Director, Mr Geoff Reed. These options were approved by shareholders in General Meeting on 30 November 2021 and issued on the same day.