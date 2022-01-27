Castillo Copper : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CCZ

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
For
Other
Description
CCZ ORD
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Sign on options issued to Director, Mr Geoff Reed. These options were approved by shareholders in General Meeting on 30 November 2021 and issued on the same day.
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Refer to covering letter contained in the Appendix 3Y lodged with ASX on 27 January 2022.
Issue details
only
Number of +securities
3,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
use
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil
Purpose of the issue
Other
personalFor
Additional Details
Director sign on options
Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 27 January 2022