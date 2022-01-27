Log in
    CCZ   AU000000CCZ2

CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

(CCZ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/26 11:59:14 pm
0.026 AUD   -3.70%
03:09aCASTILLO COPPER : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CCZ
PU
01/14FTSE 100 Closes 0.3% Lower as Royal Mail, B&M Plummet
DJ
01/14FTSE Falls, Sterling Seen in Stable Range Vs Dollar in 2022
DJ
Castillo Copper : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CCZ

01/27/2022 | 03:09am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 27, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Unlisted option

to be confirmed

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

3,000,000 30/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

52137606476

1.3

ASX issuer code

CCZ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

27/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

For personal use only

Please specify

Director sign on options

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted option

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

30/11/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/CCZ/02443710.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.08000000

31/7/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

For

Other

Description

CCZ ORD

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Sign on options issued to Director, Mr Geoff Reed. These options were approved by shareholders in General Meeting on 30 November 2021 and issued on the same day.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Refer to covering letter contained in the Appendix 3Y lodged with ASX on 27 January 2022.

Issue details

only

Number of +securities

3,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Purpose of the issue

Other

personalFor

Additional Details

Director sign on options

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 08:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
