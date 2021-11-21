Castillo Copper : Potential 10km Li Pegmatite Zone Identified at Picasso
11/21/2021 | 04:44pm EST
Field trip identifies 10km zone of pegmatites at the
Picasso Lithium Project
CCZ's Managing Director, Simon Paull, commented: "The geology team's visit to the Picasso Lithium Project delivered encouraging news, confirming that a 10km zone of pegmatites is apparent in the tenure's northeast quadrant. The Board's preliminary conclusion, based on due diligence undertaken to date, is the Picasso Lithium Project is prospective for lithium mineralisation and delivers significant incremental exploration potential."
CCZ's geology team spent several days at the Picasso Lithium Project
mapping and collecting samples - focusing on the high-density corridor1, resulting in the following determinations:
A circa 10km zone of pegmatite occurrences was confirmed in the north-eastern part of the tenure (Figure 1), which significantly exceeds government mapping; and
The observed pegmatites are potentially related to lithium mineralisation which enhances prospectivity of the tenure's north-eastern quadrant
FIGURE 1: PEGMATITE INTRUDING GRANITE IN THE NE QUADRANT
Location: E 443,160m N 6,469,245m, MGA94 Zone51
Source: CCZ geology team
Due diligence for the Litchfield Lithium Project is progressing with the laboratory expected to return assays within 2-3 weeks
Castillo Copper Limited's ("CCZ") Board is pleased to announce the geology team had a successful field trip to the Picasso Lithium Project confirming a 10km zone of pegmatites in the tenure's north-east quadrant (Figure 2). The Picasso Lithium Project is in a lithium rich region, with the Mt Marion and Bald Hill Mines being located within 120km to the north-west of the tenure. Moreover, the Picasso Lithium Project is proximal to LTR's Buldania Project (Appendix A) which has a JORC compliant resource at 14.9Mt @ 0.97% Li2O2.
FIELD TRIP FINDINGS
CCZ's geology team undertook considerable mapping across the Picasso Lithium Project, though much of the time was focused on the tenure's north-east quadrant where the high-density pegmatite corridor1 is located (Figure 2).
located (Figure 2).
Encouragingly, a circa 10km zone of pegmatite occurrences was confirmed in the tenure's north-east quadrant which is the best exposed part of the Picasso Lithium Project. Notably, the pegmatites potentially host lithium mineralisation though this is subject to further investigation.
Note, Figure 1 is typical of the pegmatites observed which are trending in a north-south direction.
There are several areas of outcropping basement where granite is the dominant rock type (Figure 3). Interestingly, there is potential to discover further pegmatites across the tenure as there is significant shallow sand cover.
FIGURE 3: GRANITE OUTCROP WITH EXTENSIVE AREAS OF PEGMATITE INTRUSION
Location: E 443,180m N 6,470,182m, MGA94 Zone51 Source: CCZ geology team
Next steps
For the lithium projects:
For the lithium projects: Ongoing due diligence for the Picasso and Litchfield Lithium Projects. In Queensland: Further updates on drilling campaign at the Arya Prospect. In Zambia: Update on IP survey at the Mkushi Project. Commence work on the inaugural drilling campaign for the Luanshya Project.
LTR ASX Release - 2 August 2021 and CCZ ASX Release - 29 September 2021 & 4 October 2021
ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER
Castillo Copper Limited is an Australian-based explorer primarily focused on copper across Australia and Zambia. The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by its core projects:
A large footprint in the in the Mt Isa copper-belt district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having several high-grade targets and a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in a copper- rich region.
Four high-quality prospective assets across Zambia's copper-belt which is the second largest copper producer in Africa.
A large tenure footprint proximal to Broken Hill's world-class deposit that is prospective for zinc-silver-lead-copper-gold.
Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines.
The group is listed on the LSE and ASX under the ticker "CCZ."
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on and fairly represents information reviewed or compiled by Mr Matt Bull, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bull is a beneficiary of Southern River Investments, a trust which is a shareholder of Castillo Copper Limited. Mr Bull is a shareholder and director of Trilogy Metals Pty Ltd, a company which provides ad hoc geological consultancy services to Castillo Copper Limited. Mr Bull is a Consultant of Castillo Copper Limited. Mr Bull has sufficient experience that is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity being
ndertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Bull has provided his prior written consent to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept
responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This ASX announcement (Announcement) contains various forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties in that they may be affected by a variety of known and unknown risks, variables and factors which could cause actual values or results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the expectations described in such forward-looking statements.
Castillo Copper Limited does not give any assurance that the anticipated results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements will be achieved.
Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 21:43:09 UTC.