Castillo Copper : Potential 10km Li Pegmatite Zone Identified at Picasso

Castillo Copper Limited's ("CCZ") Board is pleased to announce the geology team had a successful field trip to the Picasso Lithium Project confirming a 10km zone of pegmatites in the tenure's north-east quadrant (Figure 2). The Picasso Lithium Project is in a lithium rich region, with the Mt Marion and Bald Hill Mines being located within 120km to the north-west of the tenure. Moreover, the Picasso Lithium Project is proximal to LTR's Buldania Project (Appendix A) which has a JORC compliant resource at 14.9Mt @ 0.97% Li2O2.

FIELD TRIP FINDINGS

CCZ's geology team undertook considerable mapping across the Picasso Lithium Project, though much onlyof the time was focused on the tenure's north-east quadrant where the high-density pegmatite corridor1 is

located (Figure 2).

Encouragingly, a circa 10km zone of pegmatite occurrences was confirmed in the tenure's north-east quadrant which is the best exposed part of the Picasso Lithium Project. Notably, the pegmatites potentially host lithium mineralisation though this is subject to further investigation.

Note, Figure 1 is typical of the pegmatites observed which are trending in a north-south direction.

FIGURE 2: PICASSO LITHIUM PROJECT - SURFACE SAMPLES & MAPPED PEGMATITES

Location: E 443,200m N 6,468,662m, MGA94 Zone51

Source: CCZ geology team