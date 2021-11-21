Log in
    CCZ   AU000000CCZ2

CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

(CCZ)
Castillo Copper : Potential 10km Li Pegmatite Zone Identified at Picasso

11/21/2021 | 04:44pm EST
CASTILLO COPPER

only

LIMITED

ASX Release

use

22 November 2021

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ACN 137 606 476

45 Ventnor Avenue,

West Perth,

Western Australia 6005

personal

Tel: +61 8 9389 4407

Contact:

Simon Paull

Managing Director

E-mail:

info@castillocopper.com

For the latest news:

www.castillocopper.com

Directors / Officers:

Rob Scott

For

Simon Paull

Gerrard Hall

Geoff Reed

ASX/ LSE Symbol:

CCZ

Field trip identifies 10km zone of pegmatites at the

Picasso Lithium Project

***

CCZ's Managing Director, Simon Paull, commented: "The geology team's visit to the Picasso Lithium Project delivered encouraging news, confirming that a 10km zone of pegmatites is apparent in the tenure's northeast quadrant. The Board's preliminary conclusion, based on due diligence undertaken to date, is the Picasso Lithium Project is prospective for lithium mineralisation and delivers significant incremental exploration potential."

***

  1. CCZ's geology team spent several days at the Picasso Lithium Project
    • mapping and collecting samples - focusing on the high-density corridor1, resulting in the following determinations:
      • A circa 10km zone of pegmatite occurrences was confirmed in the north-eastern part of the tenure (Figure 1), which significantly exceeds government mapping; and
      • The observed pegmatites are potentially related to lithium mineralisation which enhances prospectivity of the tenure's north-eastern quadrant

FIGURE 1: PEGMATITE INTRUDING GRANITE IN THE NE QUADRANT

Location: E 443,160m N 6,469,245m, MGA94 Zone51

Source: CCZ geology team

  1. Due diligence for the Litchfield Lithium Project is progressing with the laboratory expected to return assays within 2-3 weeks

Castillo Copper Limited's ("CCZ") Board is pleased to announce the geology team had a successful field trip to the Picasso Lithium Project confirming a 10km zone of pegmatites in the tenure's north-east quadrant (Figure 2). The Picasso Lithium Project is in a lithium rich region, with the Mt Marion and Bald Hill Mines being located within 120km to the north-west of the tenure. Moreover, the Picasso Lithium Project is proximal to LTR's Buldania Project (Appendix A) which has a JORC compliant resource at 14.9Mt @ 0.97% Li2O2.

FIELD TRIP FINDINGS

CCZ's geology team undertook considerable mapping across the Picasso Lithium Project, though much of the time was focused on the tenure's north-east quadrant where the high-density pegmatite corridor1 is

located (Figure 2).

Encouragingly, a circa 10km zone of pegmatite occurrences was confirmed in the tenure's north-east quadrant which is the best exposed part of the Picasso Lithium Project. Notably, the pegmatites potentially host lithium mineralisation though this is subject to further investigation.

Note, Figure 1 is typical of the pegmatites observed which are trending in a north-south direction.

FIGURE 2: PICASSO LITHIUM PROJECT - SURFACE SAMPLES & MAPPED PEGMATITES

For usepersonal

Location: E 443,200m N 6,468,662m, MGA94 Zone51

Source: CCZ geology team

2

There are several areas of outcropping basement where granite is the dominant rock type (Figure 3). Interestingly, there is potential to discover further pegmatites across the tenure as there is significant shallow sand cover.

FIGURE 3: GRANITE OUTCROP WITH EXTENSIVE AREAS OF PEGMATITE INTRUSION

onlyuse

personalLocation: E 443,180m N 6,470,182m, MGA94 Zone51 Source: CCZ geology team

Next steps

For the lithium projects:

  Ongoing due diligence for the Picasso and Litchfield Lithium Projects. In Queensland:
    o Further updates on drilling campaign at the Arya Prospect. In Zambia:
    o Update on IP survey at the Mkushi Project.
    o Commence work on the inaugural drilling campaign for the Luanshya Project.

For and on behalf of Castillo Copper

Simon Paull

Managing Director

3

Satellite imagery from Geological Survey of Western Australia. Available at: https://www.dmp.wa.gov.au/Geological- Survey/Geological-Survey-262.aspxand CCZ ASX Release - 4 October 2021
LTR ASX Release - 2 August 2021 and CCZ ASX Release - 29 September 2021 & 4 October 2021

ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER

Castillo Copper Limited is an Australian-based explorer primarily focused on copper across Australia and Zambia. The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by its core projects:

  • A large footprint in the in the Mt Isa copper-belt district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having several high-grade targets and a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in a copper- rich region.
  • Four high-quality prospective assets across Zambia's copper-belt which is the second largest copper producer in Africa.
  • A large tenure footprint proximal to Broken Hill's world-class deposit that is prospective for zinc-silver-lead-copper-gold.
  • Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines.

onlyThe group is listed on the LSE and ASX under the ticker "CCZ."

References 1)

2)

useCompetent Person Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on and fairly represents information reviewed or compiled by Mr Matt Bull, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bull is a beneficiary of Southern River Investments, a trust which is a shareholder of Castillo Copper Limited. Mr Bull is a shareholder and director of Trilogy Metals Pty Ltd, a company which provides ad hoc geological consultancy services to Castillo Copper Limited. Mr Bull is a Consultant of Castillo Copper Limited. Mr Bull has sufficient experience that is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity being

ndertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Bull has provided his prior written consent to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept

personalresponsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This ASX announcement (Announcement) contains various forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties in that they may be affected by a variety of known and unknown risks, variables and factors which could cause actual values or results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the expectations described in such forward-looking statements.

Castillo Copper Limited does not give any assurance that the anticipated results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements will be achieved.

For

4

APPENDIX A: LOCATION OF PICASSO LITHIUM PROJECT

FIGURE A1: PICASSO LITHIUM PROJECT RELATIVE PEERS, INFRASTRUCTURE

personalFor onlyuse

Source: CCZ geology team

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 21:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
