Castillo Copper : Results of Meeting

Castillo Copper Limited (ASX:CCZ) is pleased to advise that pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the General Meeting of Shareholders held today were carried by a poll. In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.
For and on behalf of the Board
Dale Hanna
Company Secretary
45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth
Western Australia 6005
Tel: +61 8 9389 4407
Disclosure of Proxy Votes
Castillo Copper Limited
Automic
GPO Box 5193, Sydney, NSW 2001
Annual General Meeting
P 1300 288 664 (aus) or +61 (0)2 9698 5414 (world)
Thursday, 26 November 2020
F +61 (0)2 8583 3040 E hello@automic.com.au
ABN 27 152 260 814
In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the following information is provided in relation to resolutions put to members at the meeting.
Proxy Votes
Poll Results (if applicable)
Decided by
Total Number
of Proxy Votes
PROXY'S
Resolution
Show of
exercisable by
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
Hands (S)
DISCRETION
proxies validly
or Poll (P)
appointed
1 Adoption of Remuneration Report
P
21,841,353
21,715,712
100,000
495,000
25,641
21,741,353
100,000
1,900,361
99.42%
0.46%
0.12%
99.54%
0.46%
2 Re-Election of Director - Mr Robert
P
22,336,353
22,210,712
100,000
0
25,641
23,236,353
100,000
1,405,361
Scott
99.44%
0.45%
0.11%
99.57%
0.43%
3 Approval of Additional 10%
P
22,336,353
22,048,837
261,875
0
25,641
24,479,839
261,875
0
Placement Facility
98.71%
1.17%
0.11%
98.94%
1.06%
4 Adoption of Incentive Performance
P
21,827,353
21,239,837
561,875
509,000
25,641
22,670,839
561,875
509,000
Rights and Options Plan
97.31%
2.57%
0.12%
97.58%
2.42%
5 Approval of Salary Sacrifice Share
P
22,336,353
22,098,837
211,875
0
25,641
22,124,478
211,875
1,405,361
Plan
98.94%
0.95%
0.11%
99.05%
0.95%
6 Issue of Shares to Director under
P
22,322,353
22,084,837
211,875
14,000
25,641
23,110,478
211,875
1,419,361
Salary Sacrifice Share Plan - Mr
98.94%
0.95%
0.11%
99.09%
0.91%
Robert Scott
7 Issue of Shares to Director under
P
22,322,353
22,084,837
211,875
14,000
25,641
23,515,839
211,875
14,000
Salary Sacrifice Share Plan - Mr Simon
98.94%
0.95%
0.11%
99.11%
0.89%
Paull
8 Issue of Shares to Director under
P
22,322,353
22,084,837
211,875
14,000
25,641
24,515,839
211,875
14,000
Salary Sacrifice Share Plan - Mr
98.94%
0.95%
0.11%
99.14%
0.86%
Gerard Hall
