CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

(CCZ)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.045 AUD   -2.17%
04:43pCASTILLO COPPER : Results of Meeting
PU
11/18CASTILLO COPPER : Appendix 2A
PU
11/18CASTILLO COPPER : Cleansing notice
PU
Castillo Copper : Results of Meeting

11/26/2020 | 04:43pm EST
ABN 52 137 606 476

ASX RELEASE

26 November 2020

Dear Shareholders

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

Castillo Copper Limited (ASX:CCZ) is pleased to advise that pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the General Meeting of Shareholders held today were carried by a poll. In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

For and on behalf of the Board

Dale Hanna

Company Secretary

45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth

Western Australia 6005

Tel: +61 8 9389 4407

Disclosure of Proxy Votes

Castillo Copper Limited

Automic

GPO Box 5193, Sydney, NSW 2001

Annual General Meeting

P 1300 288 664 (aus) or +61 (0)2 9698 5414 (world)

Thursday, 26 November 2020

F +61 (0)2 8583 3040 E hello@automic.com.au

ABN 27 152 260 814

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the following information is provided in relation to resolutions put to members at the meeting.

Proxy Votes

Poll Results (if applicable)

Decided by

Total Number

of Proxy Votes

PROXY'S

Resolution

Show of

exercisable by

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Hands (S)

DISCRETION

proxies validly

or Poll (P)

appointed

1 Adoption of Remuneration Report

P

21,841,353

21,715,712

100,000

495,000

25,641

21,741,353

100,000

1,900,361

99.42%

0.46%

0.12%

99.54%

0.46%

2 Re-Election of Director - Mr Robert

P

22,336,353

22,210,712

100,000

0

25,641

23,236,353

100,000

1,405,361

Scott

99.44%

0.45%

0.11%

99.57%

0.43%

3 Approval of Additional 10%

P

22,336,353

22,048,837

261,875

0

25,641

24,479,839

261,875

0

Placement Facility

98.71%

1.17%

0.11%

98.94%

1.06%

4 Adoption of Incentive Performance

P

21,827,353

21,239,837

561,875

509,000

25,641

22,670,839

561,875

509,000

Rights and Options Plan

97.31%

2.57%

0.12%

97.58%

2.42%

5 Approval of Salary Sacrifice Share

P

22,336,353

22,098,837

211,875

0

25,641

22,124,478

211,875

1,405,361

Plan

98.94%

0.95%

0.11%

99.05%

0.95%

6 Issue of Shares to Director under

P

22,322,353

22,084,837

211,875

14,000

25,641

23,110,478

211,875

1,419,361

Salary Sacrifice Share Plan - Mr

98.94%

0.95%

0.11%

99.09%

0.91%

Robert Scott

7 Issue of Shares to Director under

P

22,322,353

22,084,837

211,875

14,000

25,641

23,515,839

211,875

14,000

Salary Sacrifice Share Plan - Mr Simon

98.94%

0.95%

0.11%

99.11%

0.89%

Paull

Proxy Votes

Poll Results (if applicable)

Decided by

Total Number

of Proxy Votes

PROXY'S

Resolution

Show of

exercisable by

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Hands (S)

DISCRETION

proxies validly

or Poll (P)

appointed

8 Issue of Shares to Director under

P

22,322,353

22,084,837

211,875

14,000

25,641

24,515,839

211,875

14,000

Salary Sacrifice Share Plan - Mr

98.94%

0.95%

0.11%

99.14%

0.86%

Gerard Hall

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 21:42:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
