Castillo Copper : Results of Meeting

ABN 52 137 606 476

ASX RELEASE

26 November 2020

Dear Shareholders

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

Castillo Copper Limited (ASX:CCZ) is pleased to advise that pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the General Meeting of Shareholders held today were carried by a poll. In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

For and on behalf of the Board

Dale Hanna

Company Secretary

45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth

Western Australia 6005

Tel: +61 8 9389 4407