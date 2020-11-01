Log in
Castillo Copper : Sampling identifies up to 4.2km strike length next to mine

11/01/2020 | 04:35pm EST

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ASX Release

2 November 2020

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ACN 137 606 476

45 Ventnor Avenue,

West Perth,

Western Australia 6005

Tel: +61 8 9389 4407

Contact:

Simon Paull

Managing Director

E-mail:

info@castillocopper.com

For the latest news:

www.castillocopper.com

Directors / Officers:

Rob Scott

Simon Paull

Gerrard Hall

ASX/ LSE Symbol:

CCZ

Sampling identifies up to 4.2km strike next to

operating copper mine

  1. Building on earlier work, CCZ's Zambian geology team has completed a systematic infill soil sampling campaign at the highly prospective Mkushi Project in Zambia's copper-belt:
    • The campaign, which comprised 702 infill samples, was undertaken to derive a better understanding of copper anomalism apparent within the tenure boundaries
    • The samples were analysed using a portable XRF analyser which is consistent with previous field work
  1. Overall, the results confirmed eight target areas with significant copper anomalism and extended strike lengths, ranging 1.5km - 4.2km, compared with the January 2020 campaign
  1. Significantly, the confirmed targets are in line with NE-SW trending structures which host the known "Mushiwemba Copper Mine" that is owned and operated by Shi & Yan Mining Development Group

o With the completion of two comprehensive soil sample campaigns, which have delivered encouraging findings, an induced polarization (IP) survey will be deployed to identify geophysical anomalies and delineate potential targets:

  • Once the IP survey results are finalised and reconciled with findings from the soil sampling campaigns, the Zambian geology team should be able to refine test-drilling targets
  1. Work on the drilling campaign at the Big One Deposit is gathering momentum and an update is expected shortly

***

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "It is pleasing to be able to simultaneously progress exploration programs in Zambia and Australia. While the next phase of work in Zambia is geophysics for our Luanshya and Mkishi properties, we are currently actively drilling the Big One Deposit within the Mt Oxide Project. Importantly, we are getting solid results out of Zambia and now have eight priority targets across the Mkushi Project that we could be test-drilling in 2021."

Castillo Copper's UK-basedDirector Ged Hall remarked: "We continue to make good progress in Zambia, as the soil anomaly results are highly encouraging since they extend mineralisation along strike from a known operating copper mine."

Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ") is pleased to announce the results from the systematic infill soil sampling program at the Mkushi Project in Zambia's copper-belt. The campaign was conducted to reduce the spacing between samples and lines.

Notably, a total of 702 infill and QAQC samples were collected from the Mkushi Project. Holistically, including the previous work, some 1,899 samples have been collected across two campaigns. The infill samples were analysed using a portable XRF analyser similar to the previous samples from earlier fieldwork.

The results have confirmed and demarcated sharp boundaries for eight copper anomalous areas. Encouragingly, the anomalies have strike lengths ranging from 1.5km to 4.2km in a NE-SW copper anomalous corridor, which extend known mineralisation compared with the January 2020 campaign. The anomalies are in line with NE-SW trending structures which host the known "Mushiwemba Copper Mine" which is owned and operated by Shi & Yan Mining Development Group.

FIGURE 1: SOIL SAMPLES XRF RESULTS (OLD / INFILL) COLOURED BY GRADE RANGES

Note: Shows spatial distribution of previous and infill soil sample results coloured using their copper grades

Source: CCZ Zambian geology team

Next steps

  • For the Mkushi Project, the next phase of exploration is undertaking a ground IP survey which can identify geophysical anomalies and delineate potential targets. Further, once the IP survey results are finalised and reconciled with findings from the soil sampling campaigns, the Zambian geology team should be able to refine test-drilling targets.
  • Update on drilling program currently underway at the Big One Deposit in the Mt Oxide Project.

For and on behalf of Castillo Copper

Simon Paull

Managing Director

2

ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER

Castillo Copper Limited is an Australian-based explorer primarily focused on copper across Australia and Zambia. The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by its core projects:

  • The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa copper-belt district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having several high-grade targets and a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in a copper-rich region.
  • Four high-quality prospective assets across Zambia's copper-belt which is the second largest copper producer in Africa.
  • A large tenure footprint proximal to Broken Hill's world-class deposit that is prospective for zinc-silver-lead-copper-gold.
  • Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines.

The group is listed on the LSE and ASX under the ticker "CCZ."

References

  1. CCZ ASX Release - 11 November 2019 and 22 January 2020

Competent Person Statement

The information on the page that relates to Exploration Results for the Mkushi Project is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Matt Bull, a consultant of Castillo Copper Limited. Mr Bull is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bull consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

3

APPENDIX A: INFILL SOIL SAMPLING RESULTS

SAMPLE_ID

QC_Category

UTM_East

UTM_North

UTM_RL

Cu_ppm

M000001

ORIG

733205.0791

8455355.868

1147.52

20.00

M000002

ORIG

733275.9905

8455285.388

1143.72

29.00

M000003

ORIG

733346.9074

8455215.572

1139.5

29.00

M000004

ORIG

733417.8039

8455143.542

1141.26

39.00

M000005

ORIG

733487.7494

8455073.955

1143.17

42.00

M000006

ORIG

733558.547

8455003.032

1143.4

51.00

M000007

ORIG

733629.2332

8454931.778

1140.71

48.00

M000008

ORIG

733700.6835

8454861.402

1138.46

51.00

M000009

ORIG

733770.7285

8454791.038

1133.19

33.00

M000010

ORIG

733841.4125

8454719.673

1130.8

55.00

M000011

ORIG

733912.2112

8454649.081

1125.02

39.00

M000012

ORIG

734017.4751

8454896.694

1134.03

22.00

M000013

ORIG

733947.1122

8454967.725

1129.58

23.00

M000014

ORIG

733876.6337

8455037.982

1138.37

25.00

M000015

ORIG

733806.6993

8455108.677

1140.67

35.00

M000016

ORIG

733736.2241

8455179.376

1140.8

30.00

M000017

ORIG

733664.6687

8455250.196

1145.39

32.00

M000018

ORIG

733593.8675

8455320.787

1143.88

30.00

M000019

ORIG

733523.177

8455391.709

1143.91

29.00

M000020

ORIG

733452.2679

8455462.411

1141.09

13.00

M000021

ORIG

733382.114

8455532.996

1142.62

48.00

M000022

ORIG

733310.99

8455603.921

1150.06

54.00

M000023

ORIG

733417.2177

8455850.974

1152.38

32.00

M000024

ORIG

733488.2413

8455780.825

1157.64

20.00

M000025

ORIG

733558.6129

8455710.349

1160.81

21.00

M000026

ORIG

733628.9761

8455638.987

1158.48

39.00

M000027

ORIG

733700.2095

8455568.281

1161.95

49.00

M000028

ORIG

733770.4679

8455497.363

1159.89

33.00

M000029

ORIG

733841.2703

8455426.882

1161.73

39.00

M000030

DUP

733841.2703

8455426.882

1161.73

36.00

M000031

STD

380.00

M000032

ORIG

733912.1773

8455356.068

1160.11

33.00

M000033

ORIG

733983.3022

8455285.473

1157.41

23.00

M000034

ORIG

734053.1287

8455214.779

1155.91

29.00

M000035

ORIG

734124.4658

8455143.849

1158.75

30.00

M000036

ORIG

734194.6178

8455073.373

1161.45

31.00

M000037

ORIG

734301.2927

8455321.194

1168.61

23.00

M000038

ORIG

734229.9503

8455391.571

1166.58

18.00

M000039

ORIG

734159.7984

8455462.158

1166.86

19.00

M000040

ORIG

734089.6501

8455533.187

1171.26

23.00

M000041

ORIG

734018.6328

8455603.781

1173.91

36.00

M000042

ORIG

733947.503

8455673.934

1178.19

17.00

M000043

ORIG

733876.9193

8455744.745

1175.91

29.00

M000044

ORIG

733806.3361

8455815.667

1176.27

21.00

4

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 21:34:02 UTC

