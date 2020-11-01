Castillo Copper : Sampling identifies up to 4.2km strike length next to mine

CASTILLO COPPER
Sampling identifies up to 4.2km strike next to
operating copper mine
-
Building on earlier work, CCZ's Zambian geology team has completed a systematic infill soil sampling campaign at the highly prospective Mkushi Project in Zambia's copper-belt:
-
-
The campaign, which comprised 702 infill samples, was undertaken to derive a better understanding of copper anomalism apparent within the tenure boundaries
-
The samples were analysed using a portable XRF analyser which is consistent with previous field work
-
Overall, the results confirmed eight target areas with significant copper anomalism and extended strike lengths, ranging 1.5km - 4.2km, compared with the January 2020 campaign
-
Significantly, the confirmed targets are in line with NE-SW trending structures which host the known "Mushiwemba Copper Mine" that is owned and operated by Shi & Yan Mining Development Group
o With the completion of two comprehensive soil sample campaigns, which have delivered encouraging findings, an induced polarization (IP) survey will be deployed to identify geophysical anomalies and delineate potential targets:
-
Once the IP survey results are finalised and reconciled with findings from the soil sampling campaigns, the Zambian geology team should be able to refine test-drilling targets
-
Work on the drilling campaign at the Big One Deposit is gathering momentum and an update is expected shortly
***
Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "It is pleasing to be able to simultaneously progress exploration programs in Zambia and Australia. While the next phase of work in Zambia is geophysics for our Luanshya and Mkishi properties, we are currently actively drilling the Big One Deposit within the Mt Oxide Project. Importantly, we are getting solid results out of Zambia and now have eight priority targets across the Mkushi Project that we could be test-drilling in 2021."
Castillo Copper's UK-basedDirector Ged Hall remarked: "We continue to make good progress in Zambia, as the soil anomaly results are highly encouraging since they extend mineralisation along strike from a known operating copper mine."
Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ") is pleased to announce the results from the systematic infill soil sampling program at the Mkushi Project in Zambia's copper-belt. The campaign was conducted to reduce the spacing between samples and lines.
Notably, a total of 702 infill and QAQC samples were collected from the Mkushi Project. Holistically, including the previous work, some 1,899 samples have been collected across two campaigns. The infill samples were analysed using a portable XRF analyser similar to the previous samples from earlier fieldwork.
The results have confirmed and demarcated sharp boundaries for eight copper anomalous areas. Encouragingly, the anomalies have strike lengths ranging from 1.5km to 4.2km in a NE-SW copper anomalous corridor, which extend known mineralisation compared with the January 2020 campaign. The anomalies are in line with NE-SW trending structures which host the known "Mushiwemba Copper Mine" which is owned and operated by Shi & Yan Mining Development Group.
FIGURE 1: SOIL SAMPLES XRF RESULTS (OLD / INFILL) COLOURED BY GRADE RANGES
Note: Shows spatial distribution of previous and infill soil sample results coloured using their copper grades
Source: CCZ Zambian geology team
Next steps
-
For the Mkushi Project, the next phase of exploration is undertaking a ground IP survey which can identify geophysical anomalies and delineate potential targets. Further, once the IP survey results are finalised and reconciled with findings from the soil sampling campaigns, the Zambian geology team should be able to refine test-drilling targets.
-
Update on drilling program currently underway at the Big One Deposit in the Mt Oxide Project.
For and on behalf of Castillo Copper
Simon Paull
Managing Director
2
ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER
Castillo Copper Limited is an Australian-based explorer primarily focused on copper across Australia and Zambia. The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by its core projects:
-
The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa copper-belt district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having several high-grade targets and a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in a copper-rich region.
-
Four high-quality prospective assets across Zambia's copper-belt which is the second largest copper producer in Africa.
-
A large tenure footprint proximal to Broken Hill's world-class deposit that is prospective for zinc-silver-lead-copper-gold.
-
Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines.
The group is listed on the LSE and ASX under the ticker "CCZ."
References
-
CCZ ASX Release - 11 November 2019 and 22 January 2020
Competent Person Statement
The information on the page that relates to Exploration Results for the Mkushi Project is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Matt Bull, a consultant of Castillo Copper Limited. Mr Bull is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bull consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
3
