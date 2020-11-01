Castillo Copper : Sampling identifies up to 4.2km strike length next to mine

Sampling identifies up to 4.2km strike next to

operating copper mine

Building on earlier work, CCZ's Zambian geology team has completed a systematic infill soil sampling campaign at the highly prospective Mkushi Project in Zambia's copper-belt: The campaign, which comprised 702 infill samples, was undertaken to derive a better understanding of copper anomalism apparent within the tenure boundaries

The samples were analysed using a portable XRF analyser which is consistent with previous field work

Overall, the results confirmed eight target areas with significant copper anomalism and extended strike lengths, ranging 1.5km - 4.2km, compared with the January 2020 campaign

Significantly, the confirmed targets are in line with NE-SW trending structures which host the known "Mushiwemba Copper Mine" that is owned and operated by Shi & Yan Mining Development Group

o With the completion of two comprehensive soil sample campaigns, which have delivered encouraging findings, an induced polarization (IP) survey will be deployed to identify geophysical anomalies and delineate potential targets:

Once the IP survey results are finalised and reconciled with findings from the soil sampling campaigns, the Zambian geology team should be able to refine test-drilling targets

Work on the drilling campaign at the Big One Deposit is gathering momentum and an update is expected shortly

***

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "It is pleasing to be able to simultaneously progress exploration programs in Zambia and Australia. While the next phase of work in Zambia is geophysics for our Luanshya and Mkishi properties, we are currently actively drilling the Big One Deposit within the Mt Oxide Project. Importantly, we are getting solid results out of Zambia and now have eight priority targets across the Mkushi Project that we could be test-drilling in 2021."

Castillo Copper's UK-basedDirector Ged Hall remarked: "We continue to make good progress in Zambia, as the soil anomaly results are highly encouraging since they extend mineralisation along strike from a known operating copper mine."