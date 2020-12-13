Castillo Copper : Shallow Visible Copper Oxides & Sulphides at Big One

Castillo Copper's UK-based Director Ged Hall remarked: "We continue to build a compelling case for the Big One Deposit, as wide shallow intercepts with visible copper mineralisation is precisely the desired outcome. There are still a further 22 drill-holesto complete in the current campaign, which delivers significantly further potential exploration upside ahead."

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "Confirming shallow, visible copper oxides and sulphides across six drill- holes to intercept widths up to 12m is an outstanding result. Encouragingly, it continues to build a compelling case for the scalability of the Big One Deposit and potential for known mineralisation to be extended at depth. Once the current campaign is complete, the Board's strategic goal is to model up a JORC compliant resource for the Big One Deposit then commence applying for a mining lease."

Leveraging historic and current drilling results, model up a JORC compliant resource then apply for a new mining lease

As Big One Deposit was previously a mining lease (ML5481), with ~4,400t of supergene ore mined in 1997 yielding ~3.5% Cu

A clearer picture of the Big One Deposit continues to emerge as the campaign evolves, with a shallow

Identifying haematite and quartz alteration is significant, as large Mt Isa Block deposits are known to have haematisation and silicification linked with copper mineralisation

With chalcocite, pyrite and haematite observed, BO_303RC / BO_304RC are likely in the transitional zone

Malachite & chalcocite, apparent within BO_301RC, is within the supergene / transitional zone below the oxide layer and relatively close to historic workings

CCZ's geology team undertook a thorough review of the sample trays and interpreted the following:

intercepts up to 12m continue at Big One Deposit

Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ") is pleased to announce incremental shallow, visible copper oxide (malachite) and sulphide (chalcocite) mineralisation was recorded in six drill-holes, with cumulative intercepts up to 12m at the Big One Deposit (Figure 1) within the core Mt Oxide Project (Appendix A).

Notably, this complements preliminary assay results for visually logged mineralised intersections2 in four of seven drill-holes completed (Figure1; BO_201-213RC) in the first tranche. The full assay results for the seven drill-holes are currently being finalised at the laboratory and are expected to be returned shortly. Figure 1 contains a comparison to these analyses of the visually logged mineralised zones in the next six drill-holes just completed (BO_301RC to 306RC).

Collectively, the fresh observations highlight the potential for extensions to known mineralisation at depth and underpin a more compelling case for scalability at the Big One Deposit.

FIGURE 1: BIG ONE DEPOSIT OBSERVED MINERALISATION FOR BO_301RC-306RC

BO_301RC: 12m cumulative - 3 from 28-31m and 9 from 32-41m- Black copper oxides and malachite

BO_303RC: 10m cumulative - 3m from 25-28m and 7m from 28-35m - Black copper oxides, malachite, and chalcocite

BO_306RC: 7m cumulative - 4m from 93-97m and 3m from 99-102m- Malachite, pyrite, and chalcocite

BO_305RC: 5m cumulative - 4m from 30-34m and 1m from 39-40m- Malachite and chalcocite

BO_302RC: 3m from 36-39m - Black copper oxides

BO_304RC: 1m from 81-82m - Azurite and malachite

INITIAL ASSAY RESULTS FROM Q4 2020 DRILLING CAMPAIGN2

BO_213RC: 7m @ 1.37% Cu from 57m incl: to 3m @ 2.18% Cu from 58m

BO_211RC: 1m @ 4.14% Cu from 65m

BO_206RC: 7m @ 0.54% Cu from 55m incl: 2m @ 1.35% Cu from 60m

BO_207RC: 4m @ 0.43% Cu from 85m incl: 2m @ 1.03% Cu from 85m

Source: CCZ geology team (refer Reference 2: CCZ ASX Release - 30 November 2020)

PHOTO GALLERY: NIGHT DRILLING AT BIG ONE DEPOSIT

Location: 7,880,306E, 335,422N Source: CCZ geology team

