Castillo Copper : Shallow Visible Copper Oxides & Sulphides at Big One

CASTILLO COPPER
LIMITED
ASX Release
14 December 2020
CASTILLO COPPER
LIMITED
ACN 137 606 476
45 Ventnor Avenue,
West Perth,
Western Australia 6005
Tel: +61 8 9389 4407
Contact:
Simon Paull
Managing Director
E-mail:
info@castillocopper.com
For the latest news:
www.castillocopper.com
Directors / Officers:
Rob Scott
Simon Paull
Gerrard Hall
ASX/ LSE Symbol:
CCZ
Shallow, visible copper oxide & sulphide
intercepts up to 12m continue at Big One Deposit
-
A further six drill-holes completed at the Big One Deposit all intersected visible, shallow copper oxides & sulphides up to 12m indicating potential extensions to known mineralisation at depth providing a compelling case for scalability, including:
-
BO_301RC: 12m cumulative - 3m from 28-31m & 9m from 32-41m - Black copper oxides and malachite (oxide)
-
BO_303RC: 10m cumulative - 3m from 25-28m & 7m from 28-35m- Black copper oxides, malachite (oxide), and chalcocite (sulphide)
-
BO_306RC: 7m cumulative - 4m from 93-97m and 3m from 99-102m- Malachite, pyrite, and chalcocite
-
BO_305RC: 5m cumulative - 4m from 30-34m & 1m from 39-40m- Malachite and chalcocite
-
BO_302RC: 3m from 36-39m - Black copper oxides
-
BO_304RC: 1m from 81-82m - Azurite and malachite
-
CCZ's geology team undertook a thorough review of the sample trays and interpreted the following:
-
-
Two-to-threezones of copper mineralisation are apparent within BO_301RC-306RC
-
Malachite & chalcocite, apparent within BO_301RC, is within the supergene / transitional zone below the oxide layer and relatively close to historic workings
-
With chalcocite, pyrite and haematite observed, BO_303RC / BO_304RC are likely in the transitional zone
-
Identifying haematite and quartz alteration is significant, as large Mt Isa Block deposits are known to have haematisation and silicification linked with copper mineralisation
-
Assays results, which were fast-tracked, should be received shortly, while the Big One Deposit still delivers significant exploration upside with a further 22 drill-holes to complete
-
A clearer picture of the Big One Deposit continues to emerge as the campaign evolves, with a shallow high-grade system apparent comprising grades up to 28.4% Cu1
-
As Big One Deposit was previously a mining lease (ML5481), with ~4,400t of supergene ore mined in 1997 yielding ~3.5% Cu1,
CCZ's Board's current strategic intent comprises:
-
Leveraging historic and current drilling results, model up a JORC compliant resource then apply for a new mining lease
***
Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "Confirming shallow, visible copper oxides and sulphides across six drill- holes to intercept widths up to 12m is an outstanding result. Encouragingly, it continues to build a compelling case for the scalability of the Big One Deposit and potential for known mineralisation to be extended at depth. Once the current campaign is complete, the Board's strategic goal is to model up a JORC compliant resource for the Big One Deposit then commence applying for a mining lease."
Castillo Copper's UK-based Director Ged Hall remarked: "We continue to build a compelling case for the Big One Deposit, as wide shallow intercepts with visible copper mineralisation is precisely the desired outcome. There are still a further 22 drill-holesto complete in the current campaign, which delivers significantly further potential exploration upside ahead."
Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ") is pleased to announce incremental shallow, visible copper oxide (malachite) and sulphide (chalcocite) mineralisation was recorded in six drill-holes, with cumulative intercepts up to 12m at the Big One Deposit (Figure 1) within the core Mt Oxide Project (Appendix A).
Notably, this complements preliminary assay results for visually logged mineralised intersections2 in four of seven drill-holes completed (Figure1; BO_201-213RC) in the first tranche. The full assay results for the seven drill-holes are currently being finalised at the laboratory and are expected to be returned shortly. Figure 1 contains a comparison to these analyses of the visually logged mineralised zones in the next six drill-holes just completed (BO_301RC to 306RC).
Collectively, the fresh observations highlight the potential for extensions to known mineralisation at depth and underpin a more compelling case for scalability at the Big One Deposit.
FIGURE 1: BIG ONE DEPOSIT OBSERVED MINERALISATION FOR BO_301RC-306RC
BO_301RC: 12m cumulative - 3 from 28-31m and 9 from 32-41m- Black copper oxides and malachite
BO_303RC: 10m cumulative - 3m from 25-28m and 7m from 28-35m - Black copper oxides, malachite, and chalcocite
BO_306RC: 7m cumulative - 4m from 93-97m and 3m from 99-102m- Malachite, pyrite, and chalcocite
BO_305RC: 5m cumulative - 4m from 30-34m and 1m from 39-40m- Malachite and chalcocite
BO_302RC: 3m from 36-39m - Black copper oxides
BO_304RC: 1m from 81-82m - Azurite and malachite
INITIAL ASSAY RESULTS FROM Q4 2020 DRILLING CAMPAIGN2
BO_213RC: 7m @ 1.37% Cu from 57m incl: to 3m @ 2.18% Cu from 58m
BO_211RC: 1m @ 4.14% Cu from 65m
BO_206RC: 7m @ 0.54% Cu from 55m incl: 2m @ 1.35% Cu from 60m
BO_207RC: 4m @ 0.43% Cu from 85m incl: 2m @ 1.03% Cu from 85m
Source: CCZ geology team (refer Reference 2: CCZ ASX Release - 30 November 2020)
PHOTO GALLERY: NIGHT DRILLING AT BIG ONE DEPOSIT
Location: 7,880,306E, 335,422N Source: CCZ geology team
2
Key insights and interpretations determined by CCZ's geology team from reviewing the six drill-holes completed (Figure 2) comprise:
-
Two-to-threezones of copper mineralisation are apparent within BO_301RC through to 306RC.
-
Malachite & chalcocite, apparent within BO_301RC, is within the supergene / transitional zone below the oxide layer and relatively close to historic workings.
-
With chalcocite, pyrite and haematite observed, BO_303RC / BO_304RC are likely in the transitional zone.
-
Identifying haematite and quartz alteration is significant, as large Mt Isa Block deposits are known to have haematisation and silicification linked with copper mineralisation.
FIGURE 2: SERIES 300 DRILLING PROGRAM AT BIG ONE DEPOSIT
Source: CCZ geology team
3
Figure 3 below highlights a northwest to southeast cross-section including the new and historic drill-holes showing the general layout of the copper lode (>1,000ppm). Note, sampling in the 1993 drill-hole was at 1m intervals.
FIGURE 3: BIG ONE NORTHWEST-SOUTHEASTCROSS-SECTION AT BO_302RC
Source: CCZ geology team
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 13 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 21:46:01 UTC