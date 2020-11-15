Log in
Castillo Copper : Visible copper sulphide mineralisation seen at Big One

11/15/2020 | 04:49pm EST

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ASX Release

16 November 2020

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ACN 137 606 476

45 Ventnor Avenue,

West Perth,

Western Australia 6005

Tel: +61 8 9389 4407

Contact:

Simon Paull

Managing Director

E-mail:

info@castillocopper.com

For the latest news:

www.castillocopper.com

Directors / Officers:

Rob Scott

Simon Paull

Gerrard Hall

ASX/ LSE Symbol:

CCZ

Visible copper oxide and sulphide mineralisation

within intercepts at Big One Deposit

  1. After inspecting samples from the first seven drill-holes completed at the Big One Deposit, CCZ's geology team observed visible copper oxide (malachite) and sulphide (chalcocite) mineralisation in wide intercepts up to 13m at shallow depths:
  • RC_211: 13m from 55-68m - Metasediments/quartzite, chalcocite, malachite and quartz veining (visual oxides/sulphides observed)
  • RC_206: 12m from 53-65m - Altered trachyte, chalcocite, chlorite and quartz veining
  • RC_207: 9m from 78-87m - Altered metasediment/trachyte, chalcocite, pyrite and haematite
  • RC_213: 13m from 64-77m - Metasediments/quartzite, ferruginous zone and haematite
  • RC_203: 9m from 48-57m - Metasediments, ferruginous with pyrite; and 10m from 78-88m ferruginous zone within quartzite
  1. Based on initial observations, CCZ's geology team determined the following key points:
  • With chalcocite and malachite apparent, RC_211 is within the transitional / supergene zone below the oxide layer proximal to historic workings
  • Similarly, with chalcocite, pyrite and haematite observed, RC_207 is likely to be in the transitional zone
  • Notably, the presence of haematite / quartz alteration is significant as large regional deposits of the Mt Isa Block are known to have haematisation / silicification linked with copper mineralisation
  1. Subject to assay results, which are being expedited, the initial observations potentially extend known copper mineralisation at depth and indicate there are underlying sulphides in the transitional / supergene zone
  1. Further, the remainder of the drilling campaign will be re- orientated and optimised to factor into account the underlying mineralisation believed to be more steeply aligned than initially modelled

***

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "Hitting visible copper oxide and sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths in the first phase of an extensive drilling campaign is exceptional. More encouraging, however, is the indicative size of the intercepts at Big One Deposit which range from 9m to 13m in work undertaken to date. The Board is delighted with this early success and looks forward to receiving the assay results. More importantly, however, with a further 28 drill-holes to complete, there is still significant exploration upside ahead."

Castillo Copper's UK-based Director Ged Hall remarked: "Our team is off to a flying start, especially hitting copper sulphide mineralisation at this early stage of the campaign. This is a lead indicator which highlights the potential scalability of the Big One Deposit as our knowledge of the underlying ore body expands in tandem with the drilling campaign's progress."

Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ") is pleased to announce visible copper oxide (malachite) and sulphide (chalcocite) mineralisation was observed at shallow depths after viewing samples from the first seven drill- holes at the Big One Deposit (Figure 1 & 2) within the core Mt Oxide Project (Appendix A).

Encouragingly, the intercepts containing malachite and chalcocite mineralisation are wide ranging from 9m to 13m which enhances the potential scale of the Big One Deposit.

FIGURE 1: BIG ONE DEPOSIT OBSERVED MINERALISATION

RC_211: 13m from 55-68m - Metasediments/quartzite, chalcocite, malachite and quartz veining

RC_206: 12m from 53-65m - Altered trachyte, chalcocite, chlorite and quartz veining

RC_207: 9m from 78-87m - Altered metasediment/trachyte, chalcocite, pyrite and haematite

RC_213: 13m from 64-77m - Metasediments/quartzite, ferruginous zone and haematite

RC_203: 9m from 48-57m - Metasediments, ferruginous with pyrite; and 10m from 78-88m ferruginouszone within quartzite

Source: CCZ geology team

FIGURE 2: DRILLING PROGRAM AT BIG ONE DEPOSIT

Source: CCZ geology team

2

Key observations

After reviewing the findings more closely, CCZ's geology determined the following:

  • With chalcocite and malachite present, DH_211 is within the supergene / transitional zone below the oxide layer and relatively close to historic workings;
  • In addition, with chalcocite, pyrite and haematite observed, DH_207 is likely to be in the transitional zone; and
  • Identifying haematite and quartz alteration is significant, since large regional deposits of the Mt Isa Block are known to have haematisation and silicification linked with copper mineralisation.

Samples, which have been sent to the laboratory for expedited analysis, should potentially confirm there are extensions to known copper mineralisation at depth. Moreover, verifying the presence of copper sulphide mineralisation is significant as this enhances the potential scalability of the Big One Deposit.

Nevertheless, with 28 drill-holes still to complete, the Big One Deposit still offers significant exploration potential.

PHOTO GALLERY: DRILLING TEAM AT BIG ONE DEPOSIT

Location: 7,880,306E, 335,422N Source: CCZ geology team

Next steps

  • Review and report on assays results, once they have been received from the laboratory.
  • Continue to progress the RC drilling campaign at Big One Deposit then move on to Arya Prospect.

For and on behalf of Castillo Copper

Simon Paull

Managing Director

3

ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER

Castillo Copper Limited is an Australian-based explorer primarily focused on copper across Australia and Zambia. The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by its core projects:

  • The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa copper-belt district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having several high-grade targets and a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in a copper- rich region.
  • Four high-quality prospective assets across Zambia's copper-belt which is the second largest copper producer in Africa.
  • A large tenure footprint proximal to Broken Hill's world-class deposit that is prospective for zinc-silver-lead-copper-gold.
  • Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines.

The group is listed on the LSE and ASX under the ticker "CCZ."

References

  1. CCZ ASX Release - 3 June 2020 & 14 July 2020
  2. CCZ ASX Release - 14 January 2020

Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results for the "Mt Oxide Project" contained in this announcement is based on a fair and accurate representation of the publicly available information at the time of compiling the ASX Release, and is based on information and supporting documentation compiled by Matthew Stephens, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Matthew Stephens is a Senior Consultant Geologist consulting to Xplore Resources Pty Ltd. Mr Stephens has been a Fellow of the Australian Institute Geoscientists for 11 years and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Stephens consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information and the form and context in which it appears.

The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 15 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2020 21:48:04 UTC
