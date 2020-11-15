Castillo Copper : Visible copper sulphide mineralisation seen at Big One

Visible copper oxide and sulphide mineralisation

within intercepts at Big One Deposit

After inspecting samples from the first seven drill-holes completed at the Big One Deposit, CCZ's geology team observed visible copper oxide (malachite) and sulphide (chalcocite) mineralisation in wide intercepts up to 13m at shallow depths:

RC_211: 13m from 55-68m - Metasediments/quartzite, chalcocite, malachite and quartz veining (visual oxides/sulphides observed)

55-68m - Metasediments/quartzite, chalcocite, malachite and quartz veining (visual oxides/sulphides observed) RC_206: 12m from 53-65m - Altered trachyte, chalcocite, chlorite and quartz veining

53-65m - Altered trachyte, chalcocite, chlorite and quartz veining RC_207: 9m from 78-87m - Altered metasediment/trachyte, chalcocite, pyrite and haematite

78-87m - Altered metasediment/trachyte, chalcocite, pyrite and haematite RC_213: 13m from 64-77m - Metasediments/quartzite, ferruginous zone and haematite

64-77m - Metasediments/quartzite, ferruginous zone and haematite RC_203: 9m from 48-57m - Metasediments, ferruginous with pyrite; and 10m from 78-88m ferruginous zone within quartzite

Based on initial observations, CCZ's geology team determined the following key points:

With chalcocite and malachite apparent, RC_211 is within the transitional / supergene zone below the oxide layer proximal to historic workings

Similarly, with chalcocite, pyrite and haematite observed, RC_207 is likely to be in the transitional zone

Notably, the presence of haematite / quartz alteration is significant as large regional deposits of the Mt Isa Block are known to have haematisation / silicification linked with copper mineralisation

Subject to assay results, which are being expedited, the initial observations potentially extend known copper mineralisation at depth and indicate there are underlying sulphides in the transitional / supergene zone

Further, the remainder of the drilling campaign will be re- orientated and optimised to factor into account the underlying mineralisation believed to be more steeply aligned than initially modelled

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "Hitting visible copper oxide and sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths in the first phase of an extensive drilling campaign is exceptional. More encouraging, however, is the indicative size of the intercepts at Big One Deposit which range from 9m to 13m in work undertaken to date. The Board is delighted with this early success and looks forward to receiving the assay results. More importantly, however, with a further 28 drill-holes to complete, there is still significant exploration upside ahead."

Castillo Copper's UK-based Director Ged Hall remarked: "Our team is off to a flying start, especially hitting copper sulphide mineralisation at this early stage of the campaign. This is a lead indicator which highlights the potential scalability of the Big One Deposit as our knowledge of the underlying ore body expands in tandem with the drilling campaign's progress."